Manchester City set to continue spending spree and sign 21-year-old LaLiga star - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly closing in on the signing of midfielder Mikel Jauregizar from Athletic Bilbao. The 21-year-old has caught Pep Guardiola's attention and could become one of the additions at the Etihad in the summer transfer window, as per reports from Fichajes.net.

Jauregizar is known for his impeccable distribution of the ball, and can seamlessly fit into teams that prioritize possession-based tactics. The youngster has shown that he can hold the ball comfortably and also reclaim it when necessary.

Jauregizar's contract with Bilbao expires in the summer of 2027, and hence, he will command a big fee. He has played in 22 matches across all competitions for the LaLiga side this season, even scoring a goal and bagging an assist.

The youngster could be tempted by Guardiola's interest and be swayed to move to the Premier League, where he can develop his game further. The Catalan tactician feels that Jauregizar can add depth to his team next season and provide a lot of value with his passing accuracy.

Mikel Jauregizar can be seen as a future replacement for Rodri at Manchester City

Manchester City have seemed just a shadow of their former selves this season, and are currently sixth in the Premier League table with 35 points. Their chances of defending the Premier League title seem low, although they will be expected to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

One of the reasons behind City's relatively poor showings this season has been the absence of central midfielder Rodri, who has been ruled out with a long-term ACL injury. The Spaniard played a crucial role, guiding Manchester City to the Premier League title last season, which saw him win the Ballon d'Or.

Guardiola could be looking at Jauregizar as Rodri's potential replacement in the future and aim to develop him into a world-class midfielder.

Manchester City will next be seen in Premier League action on Sunday, January 19, when they travel to take on Ipswich Town. They were recently held to a 2-2 draw by Thomas Frank's Brentford in their midweek clash in the Premier League.

