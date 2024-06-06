Manchester City set to demand massive transfer fee for sale of Kevin De Bruyne amid interest from Saudi clubs - Reports

Manchester City will reportedly demand a huge transfer fee to part ways with their talisman Kevin De Bruyne amid interest from Saudi Arabia. According to a report from Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws, the Cityzens would look to recoup as much as £85m (€100m) to sanction the player's exit.

It is no secret that Kevin De Bruyne is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia. According to Het Laatste Nieuws, the playmaker has been targeted by the Saudi Pro League for over a year now, with the player aware that he could earn up to a massive £60 million if he switches to the Middle East.

Shedding light on Manchester City's stance in the situation, the Belgian outlet explained that the Cityzens would demand as much as £85m (€100m) to let go of their prized asset. Only time will tell if a move will develop from here.

Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne has made his feelings clear about a potential Saudi move. When quizzed on the subject, the midfielder refused to rule out a switch to the Middle East, confessing that he could tempted by the massive cash influx that would accompany the move.

"I certainly don't rule out Saudi Arabia. At my age, you have to be open to everything," said the 32-year-old. "You’re talking about incredible amounts of money in what may be the end of my career. Sometimes you have to think about that."

It is worth noting that Kevin De Bruyne's contract with Manchester City expires next summer. Given that he's nearing the end of his deal, the Cityzens might decide to cash in on him unless he commits his future to the club.

Kevin De Bruyne's numbers for Manchester City so far

The Belgian joined Manchester City from German outfit VFB Wolfsburg in a deal reportedly worth €76 million in the summer of 2015. Since then, he's spent a whopping nine years with the Cityzens and largely contributed to the recent successes.

So far, he's played 382 games for the club in all competitions, recording an impressive 102 goals and 170 assists. That includes six goals and 18 assists across all fronts this term. He's also won multiple honors, including the Champions League and six Premier League titles among others.

The 32-year-old will be looking forward to having a decent outing with Belgium at the Euros this summer. Fans can expect to get more clarity about his future at the Etihad Stadium following the continental competition.