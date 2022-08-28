Manchester City set to hand Pep Guardiola £100 million budget for January to sign anyone impressive at World Cup: Reports

As per The Sun, Manchester City's hierarchy will allow manager Pep Guardiola to spend £100 million in the January transfer window later this season. The Spaniard will reportedly be able to spend the money on players who impress him during the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Manchester City have spent £104 million on signings so far this summer. They have signed striker Erling Haaland, midfielder Kalvin Phillips, left-back Sergio Gomez, and forward Julian Alvarez.

Haaland has been one of the signings of the summer so far. He has scored six goals and provided one assist in just four games in his first season in the Premier League.

The Cityzens currently sit in second place in the table, two points behind leaders Arsenal.

As they look to defend their title and complete a three-peat, City could be handed a major boost in the January transfer window. Guardiola currently has an 18-man strong squad at his disposal, excluding academy players like Cole Palmer.

Hence, the club's hierarchy can offer him an opportunity to strengthen his squad in January after the World Cup ends.

Manchester City have also seen major outgoings since January that have amounted to around £250 million. Raheem Sterling, Oleksander Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus have all departed the club this summer, among others.

Manchester City overturn another two goal deficit to beat Crystal Palace

The Premier League holders have made a habit of overturning a 2-0 deficit in their recent matches. They did so again on Saturday (August 27) to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium.

An own goal from John Stones and a towering header from Joachim Andersen put the visitors into a two-goal lead at halftime. However, Pep Guardiola's side came all guns blazing in the second half as a Bernardo Silva goal and an Erling Haaland hat-trick made it 4-2.

Manchester City trailed 2-0 against West Ham United in their penultimate match of last season and came back to draw 2-2.

They then trailed 2-0 against Aston Villa in their final match of the season but made an epic comeback to win 3-2. It also meant that they won the title by just one point over Liverpool.

Manchester City also trailed 2-0 against Newcastle United this season but the match ended in a 3-3 draw.

While they have made such epic comebacks, Guardiola will hope they can fix their defense to not concede early in matches.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava