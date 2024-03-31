Manchester City set to make fresh move after failing with £80 million bid: Reports

Manchester City are likely to reignite their transfer interest in West Ham United ace Lucas Paqueta this summer, according to Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke.

After moving to the Hammers in a club-record £51 million move from Lyon in 2022, Paqueta helped them lift the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy. He bagged five goals and laid out seven assists in 41 games last campaign, drawing attention from the Cityzens.

Manchester City, who won the treble past season, were reportedly close to signing Paqueta in an £80 million deal last summer. However, the midfielder's involvement in a betting investigation denied him the move.

Now, speaking on Football Insider's Inside Track podcast, O'Rourke confirmed that Pep Guardiola's outfit will attempt to snap up Paqueta ahead of the next campaign. He said:

"Manchester City will return and try and sign the Brazilian in this summer window. If City do rekindle their interest, I'm sure the player himself would probably push for that move to the Etihad for the chance to work under Pep Guardiola and play Champins League football."

So far this season, Paqueta has registered seven goals and as many assists in 34 appearances across competitions for David Moyes' side.

Chris Sutton offers prediction for upcoming Manchester City-Arsenal league encounter

In his column for BBC, ex-Chelsea star Chris Sutton asserted that Manchester City will beat Premier League leaders Arsenal 1-0 this Sunday (March 31). He wrote:

"I can see this game being as cagey as when these two sides met at the Emirates in October and Arsenal grabbed a late winner. I don't think there will be a lot of goals this time either. Again, it is going to be decided by what happens in the big moments rather than one side dominating play, but that just makes it harder to call."

Sutton, who helped Blackburn Rovers win the title in 1995, continued:

"If City lose this, then they will be four points behind the Gunners with nine games to go and, on the face of it, it could be curtains for them. But, at times like this, I judge City on how they have delivered in the past, especially at the Etihad Stadium. That's why I am still going to back Pep Guardiola's side, even though they have not quite been at the level they reached last season."

Manchester City, who have won five Premier League titles in past six seasons, are currently third in the league table with 63 points from 28 games. They are currently on an impressive 22-match unbeaten streak.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are leading the standings with 64 points from the same number of league matches. They have recorded three victories and a whopping 15 losses in their last 18 meetings against City.