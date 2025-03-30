Manchester City set to make move for Barcelona star - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to make a mega move for Barcelona star Pedri, with manager Pep Guardiola locking in the 22-year-old as a crucial target to improve his midfield. The Premier League champions are prepared to put up an impressive financial package to convince the Catalan outfit to sell, according to Fichajes (via Barca Universal).

Guardiola reportedly admires Pedri's intelligence, technical ability, and versatility, all of which fit perfectly with City's sporting project. City's interest in Pedri suggests intent to shake up the midfield as part of a longer-term rebuild.

However, Barcelona have a strong stand on the issue. They see Pedri as central to their future, as much for his talent as for his leadership potential. Having played 186 games since his move in 2019, the 22-year-old has also become irreplaceable under current boss Hansi Flick.

The Spanish midfielder recently signed a contract extension until 2030 that reportedly includes a €1 billion release clause to scare off interest. Despite Manchester City’s interest, Pedri has shown no sign that he wants to leave.

Barcelona and Manchester City set their sights on talented manager - Reports

Il Messaggero (via Yahoo! Sports) has claimed that Cesc Fabregas' development at Como is being monitored by clubs like Barcelona, Manchester City, Milan, and Inter. City consider him a potential long-term successor to Pep Guardiola, while Barca would certainly like to keep him in mind as they plan for the future.

Cesc Fabregas has been turning heads around Europe with his work at Como, where he has started life as a head coach in style. The former Spain international has already made his mark, as Como have risen to 13th in the table.

Fabregas initially took over on an interim basis before being made permanent last year. His tactical setup and calm leadership have helped keep the Serie A side clear of the relegation zone, despite his lack of top-flight experience. This early success hasn’t escaped notice of the bigger European clubs.

A switch is unlikely at this stage, particularly with Barcelona seemingly focused on Hansi Flick in the short term. Manchester City have also extended Pep Guardiola's contract. For now, Fabregas' attention is on keeping Como in the top flight, as he consolidates his reputation as one of Europe’s brightest young managers.

