Manchester City set to make move for Premier League star to bolster Pep Guardiola's squad - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly highly interested in signing West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta in the summer.

The Cityzens have been interested in the Brazilian midfielder for a long time now and even attempted to sign him last summer. As per Fichajes.net, West Ham rejected an offer worth €80 million for Paqueta. They are set to receive more offers for him this summer, mainly from City.

Paqueta has been excellent for West Ham since arriving from Olympique Lyon in the summer of 2022. He has scored 10 goals and provided 13 assists in 68 games across competitions for them. He has provided them with creativity but also displayed immense hard work and discipline.

These traits have seen Manchester City take notice, especially with Bernardo Silva linked with a departure in the summer. The Cityzens are keen on signing Paqueta, whose contract with West Ham expires in 2027. Manager Pep Guardiola sees him as a perfect fit for his side.

Paqueta is currently out of action due to a calf injury but has contributed five goals and six assists in 27 games across competitions this season.

Pep Guardiola hails Phil Foden after Manchester City's win over Bournemouth

The Cityzens beat Bournemouth 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, February 24. They are now unbeaten in their last 17 games across competitions. However, Manchester City have recently been pushed in their games against the likes of Bournemouth, Brentford, and Everton.

After the Bournemouth win, Pep Guardiola was asked about the same and he replied (via mancity.com):

“So, what can I say? The calendar is so demanding and the expectations are so high. What they have done for many years with a lot of games and many things.

“And always you believe they will fall down and won’t continue to do it - they surprise me. Because I tell them ‘it’s not normal’. For many years we are three days every game."

Guardiola pointed out the difference between the schedules for Manchester City and Bournemouth, saying:

“Bournemouth had seven days to prepare one game. Seven days dreaming every second the one week to beat the best team in the world. And we have three days to prepare that. The people say we play the same conditions.

“We are not playing the same conditions. In the Premier League we are playing the same conditions. It’s a lot of competitions, I love it, I like it.

“Still they are there, I don’t know how much longer we arrive in the competitions, but we are there. Knowing where we come from, it’s unbelievable.”

Manchester City are second in the Premier League standings, just a point behind Liverpool. They will next face Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday, February 27.