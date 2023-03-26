Manchester City set to offer a massive deal to star man Erling Haaland amid interest from Real Madrid - Reports

Manchester City are prepared to make Erling Haaland the highest-earning player in the Premier League to ward off interest from Real Madrid in the Norwegian.

The Cityzens beat the likes of Real Madrid to Haaland's signature by triggering the £51.4 million release clause in his contract with Borussia Dortmund last summer. The striker, who arrived on a five-year deal, has since made a splendid start to his life at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland has bagged 28 goals and five assists from 26 top-flight appearances for Manchester City so far this season. He is on course to break Mohamed Salah's record of the highest number of goals scored (32) by an individual in a 38-game Premier League campaign.

The striker has found the back of the net 14 times in other competitions for Pep Guardiola's side, while striking a total of six hat-tricks. He will hope to end his first season in Manchester with some silverware as well.

Haaland has undoubtedly hit the ground running at Manchester City, who are also understandably pleased with him. However, there are doubts about his long-term future at Etihad.

The Athletic reported in October 2022 that the Norwegian has a £176 million release clause in his deal that will become active for clubs outside England next year. There have been claims that Real Madrid intend to activate the clause when the time comes.

As per The Sun, the release clause became null and void after Guardiola signed a new deal with Manchester City earlier this year. However, Haaland's agent, Rafaela Pimenta, recently sparked further talk of a move to Spain by saying that joining Los Blancos is a dream for every player.

Aware of the possibility, the Cityzens are keen to ensure that they do not lose their star man. According to the aforementioned source, they are thus looking to tie him down to a new deal.

[@SunSport] #ManCity are ready to make Erling Haaland the #PL's top earner and kill off talk of a Real Madrid raid. The club with the striker at the end of the season to discuss a new £500,000-a-week deal.

The English giants are tipped to sit down with Haaland for talks over a fresh contract this summer. They are reportedly prepared to offer him £500,000 a week in wages, thus making him the highest-earning player in the league.

New Erling Haaland deal could help Manchester City beat Real Madrid to Jude Bellingham

Haaland's current contract sees him earn a whopping £375,000 a week in wages. He is the joint-top earner in the Premier League alongside teammate Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester United's David de Gea.

Manchester City are ready to make him the highest earner in the league to keep Real Madrid away. They also hope that the striker will help them beat the Spanish giants to Jude Bellingham's signing from Dortmund.

