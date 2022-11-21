Manchester City set to reject any more transfer offers from Arsenal after Gunners become their biggest rivals in the Premier League - Reports 

Manchester City will reject any offers from Arsenal for their players after the Gunners have become their biggest rivals in the Premier League, as per Football Insider.

Arsenal currently sit top of the league with a five-point lead over second-placed City.

The Gunners made two signings from Pep Guardiola's side this past summer, luring Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to the Emirates Stadium.

Jesus, 25, has been the center forward signing that Mikel Arteta's side have been crying out for since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang departed in January.

The Brazilian frontman joined the north Londoners for £45 million, and some had questioned the price tag.

Jesus was heading into the final of year of his contract with Manchester City.

However, the striker has been a standout performer for the Gunners, scoring five goals and providing seven assists in 20 appearances across competitions.

Zinchenko, 25, has also easily adapted to life at the Emirates Stadium after making a £30 million move from City.

The Ukrainian left-back has made nine appearances, providing an assist, and helping the side keep four clean sheets.

The duo clearly have had a positive impact on Arteta's side's push for the league title, and it has come at the expense of their former side City.

It is now believed that the reigning Premier League champions will rebuff any interest from the Gunners in their current squad.

William Gallas explains why the FIFA World Cup will help Arsenal beat Manchester City to the title

Gallas talks up the Gunners' chances

Former Gunners defender Gallas has claimed that the FIFA World Cup break will help his old side beat Manchester City to the Premier League title.

The Frenchman has suggested that Arteta's squad will mostly get a rest during the tournament, while City have a squad brimming with talent that will make regular appearances.

He told Genting Casino:

"I think the World Cup can help Arsenal win the title."

Gallas continued by comparing the number of Gunners players going to the international tournament with the number of City players:

"If you compare Arsenal and Manchester City, Arsenal have ten players that are going to the World Cup and of those ten players, maybe four of them will start for their international teams."

He added:

"Manchester City have sixteen players going – practically all of their first team will be there – and nine or ten of those will start every game for their country."

Arsenal @Arsenal Ten Gunners. Seven Nations. One Arsenal.



Even when we’re apart, we remain as one family. Ten Gunners. Seven Nations. One Arsenal.Even when we’re apart, we remain as one family. https://t.co/CdyLhHY08L

Arteta's squad has often been examined as one that isn't too extensive regarding strength in depth.

It could be vital that all of the Gunners players who have headed to the World Cup return in full fitness.

