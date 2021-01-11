Manchester City set to use advantage from Jadon Sancho sale to buy Erling Haaland - Report

Manchester City are reportedly hoping that a clause in Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho's contract could eventually help them land his current team-mate, Erling Haaland.

The young Norwegian sensation is attracting interest from clubs across Europe, with the likes of Manchester United set to rival Manchester City in that race to sign Haaland.

Manchester City have a 15 percent sell-on clause included in the deal with which they sold Sancho to Dortmund. Given that the German giants are demanding in the region of €120m for any club to sign Sancho, the sell-on clause is likely to tally up to around €15m.

The Sun are reporting that Manchester City believe that the sell-on clause could work in the club's favor in their pursuit of Haaland.

It is being reported that Manchester City are ready to renegotiate the sell-on clause in the Sancho contract to give them an advantage in the chase to sign Haaland.

Manchester City believe Erling Haaland could be their main striker for many years

Borussia Dortmund v Club Brugge KV: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Manchester City will look to sign a striker in the 2021 summer transfer window. Sergio Aguero - the club's all-time top-scorer - isn't getting any younger and has been ravaged by injuries in the last couple of seasons. This has curtailed his availability for Manchester City.

However, many specifics in the deal could depend on whether Erling Haaland is for sale this summer.

Advertisement

His Dortmund contract does have a release clause of £65m, but that only kicks in at the end of the 2021-22 season.

However, the report from The Sun states that Dortmund could be willing to sell Erling Haaland in the summer of 2021. For that to happen, though, any club must be willing to pay a premium on top of Haaland's release clause.

Pep Guardiola is said to be a big fan of Erling Haaland, with the Manchester City hierarchy of the opinion that the youngster could be their striker for a long time if they manage to sign him this summer.

Erling Haaland joined Dortmund from Austrian side RB Salzburg last January and hasn't looked back. This season, he has scored 19 goals in 16 games for Dortmund, with them currently sitting in fourth place in the Bundesliga.

Erling Haaland recently made a match-winning contribution in a big game and scored twice against RB Leipzig.