Manchester City Sporting Director Hugo Viana pushing to sign Cristiano Ronaldo teammate with 24 goal contributions this season: Reports

Manchester City's incoming sporting director Hugo Viana is reportedly keen on bringing Cristiano Ronaldo's national teammate Francisco Trincão to the Etihad in the upcoming summer transfer window. The 25-year-old winger is currently playing for Sporting CP since joining the club from Barcelona in 2023.

Viana served as Sporting CP's sporting director from September 2018 to February 2025 and signed Trincão for the Primeira Liga club. The former midfielder, who is set to take charge of City in July, remains a fan of the Braga graduate and wants him at the Premier League side, according to Portuguese sports newspaper A Bola (via Sport Witness).

Francisco Trincão, meanwhile, has turned heads with his performances for Sporting and also has the most minutes on the pitch of any player in the squad this season. He has started in 42 out of the 43 appearances across competitions for the Portuguese club, registering nine goals and 15 assists.

Trincão's display for Sporting CP has reportedly attracted attention from several prominent clubs, including Premier League rivals Manchester City and Manchester United. The Primeira Liga side is aware of the reported demand for the winger, whose current contract is valid until 2027 and has a release clause of reportedly €80 million.

While Francisco Trincão can be a great potential future investment for either club, it remains to be whether he chooses to continue at Sporting or reunite with Hugo Viana at Manchester City.

Manchester City's Ruben Dias returns to Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal's UEFA Nations League QF

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias is back on the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal squad for their upcoming clash against Denmark in the quarter-final of the UEFA Nations League. The first leg is slated for March 20, at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Dias, who has been having an injury-riddled season, was sidelined for the last two Nations League group-stage matches after sustaining a calf injury in late October last year. The 27-year-old has missed a total of 17 matches for Man City due to different injury issues with the last one being muscle stiffness in February.

Ruben Dias also made a post on his official social media accounts, marking his return to the nation squad, with the caption:

"Portugal 🔛🇵🇹."

Ruben Dias has contributed to one clean sheet in four matches for Portugal in the 2024–25 UEFA Nations League.

