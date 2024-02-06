Manchester City stance revealed amidst claims that Erling Haaland is eyeing Real Madrid move - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly not worried about the possibility of alleged Real Madrid-target Erling Haaland leaving the club. The Cityzens, as per Football Insider, have 'no worries' with the players' reported desire to join other clubs in order to be recognized as the best player.

Haaland is reportedly 'unhappy' at the Etihad. After missing out on winning the 2023 Ballon d'Or and the 2023 FIFA The Best Men's Player of the Year award, the Norwegian striker feels he needs to join a club like Real Madrid to get his deserved recognition.

City boss Pep Guardiola, however, has rubbished claims that the player is unhappy, sarcastically adding (via The Guardian):

“I don’t know, you have to ask the media from Madrid. Maybe they have more info than we have. We don’t have that feeling that he’s unhappy. He was [unhappy] because he could not play for two months because he was injured but maybe the media from Spain, and especially Madrid, have more information than us."

Haaland finished the 2022-23 season with 52 goals and nine assists in 53 games for the Cityzens. He helped them win the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup.

Haaland also won the Golden Boot in Europe and in the Premier League, breaking the goalscoring record in the latter. Despite these accomplishments, he finished second behind Lionel Messsi in both aforementioned awards.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola praises Phil Foden after victory against Brentford

Manchester City registered a 3-1 win against Brentford on Monday, February 5. The Cityzens now have 49 points in 22 games, and are two points behind Liverpool, who have played one more match.

Phil Foden scored a hat-trick as Erling Haaland returned to the starting line-up with an assist. Praising Foden's play after the match, Guardiola told the press:

"He always had an eye for a goal. He's got 250 games already and he's had an impact with goals this season. He's incredible. His numbers are really good."

City's next game is against Everton on February 10.