Manchester City star can leave for just £17 million this summer amid interest from Arsenal: Reports

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan will reportedly be allowed to leave if the club receives bids of around £17 million for the German, with Arsenal linked with the player.

Gundogan, 31, joined City in 2016 from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund for £24.3 million. He has found success at the Eithad, lifting the Premier League four times alongside the FA Cup on one occasion. His most recent campaign with the Cityzens drew to a close with Gundogan having been key to the side's final day comeback victory over Aston Villa.

The 31-year-old was introduced during the second half and scored two goals that led to Manchester City staging a 3-2 comeback win. However, there is uncertainty over the future of the German midfielder, with Arsenal reportedly interested in the player (per Mirror).

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC



His trip to Madrid was not linked to his future. Barça, German clubs and Arsenal [depends on UCL] interested. Talks ongoing between Gündoğan agents and Manchester City board. No discussion about new deal - just about his future with serious chances to leave the club.His trip to Madrid was not linked to his future. Barça, German clubs and Arsenal [depends on UCL] interested. Talks ongoing between Gündoğan agents and Manchester City board. No discussion about new deal - just about his future with serious chances to leave the club. 🔵 #MCFCHis trip to Madrid was not linked to his future. Barça, German clubs and Arsenal [depends on UCL] interested. https://t.co/IQxH3XH1CH

According to Jeunes Footeux (via HITC), City are willing to listen to offers for Gundogan for around £17 million.

Despite the German's contributions to Manchester City's Premier League title win, his season hasn't matched the heights he reached during the 2020-21 campaign.

Gundogan played a huge part in the side's Premier League title victory that year alongside the Cityzens journey to the Champions League final.

Ilkay Gündogan @IlkayGuendogan This season was not always easy for me, but I am happy and proud of my achievement and my amazing team. Thanks to all the fans and enjoy the summer This season was not always easy for me, but I am happy and proud of my achievement and my amazing team. Thanks to all the fans and enjoy the summer ⚽🔥 https://t.co/FSYJBDDArk

The midfielder has made 253 appearances, scoring 49 goals and contributing 33 assists during his time at the Etihad.

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan may flourish under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Ilkay Gundogan may have ended his City career with the Premier League

Ilkay Gundogan and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta are familiar with one another, with the latter having been part of Pep Guardiola's backroom staff at City for three years.

Arteta has seen first-hand the development of the German, who has been given a more attacking role in recent years. The Spaniard has previously heaped praise on the midfielder, telling reporters (via Football London):

“Well, I think now he’s playing a higher role in the team. He’s always had the ability to arrive in the box and has great timing and great qualities to finish the actions.

He continued:

“Before, he played a deeper role and he had the license to do that. He’s a tremendous player and he’s doing really, really well this season.”

City Xtra @City_Xtra



“Playing in short spaces, one touch, knowing where every one of his teammates are, he’s the best.”



[Cuaderno De Manchester via Mikel Arteta on Ilkay Gundogan:“Playing in short spaces, one touch, knowing where every one of his teammates are, he’s the best.”[Cuaderno De Manchester via @TheAthleticUK Mikel Arteta on Ilkay Gundogan:“Playing in short spaces, one touch, knowing where every one of his teammates are, he’s the best.”[Cuaderno De Manchester via @TheAthleticUK] https://t.co/69jxaTXILT

It will be interesting to see how the Gunners boss looks to use Gundogan if he does move to the Emirates this summer.

One Manchester City teammate who may join him at Arsenal this summer is the Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus. The 25-year-old is reportedly a target for Arteta and The Athletic reports the forward is thought to be open to the move.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar