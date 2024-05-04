Manchester City star Kyle Walker moves back in with wife Annie Kilner months after he was kicked out - Reports

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has reportedly reunited with his wife Annie Kilner after a spat between the couple led to their separation.

Four months ago, Walker found himself kicked out of the family home by Kilner after she learned of his involvement in fathering a second child with Instagram influencer Lauryn Goodman. The revelation rocked their marriage, especially as Kilner was pregnant with the couple's fourth child at the time.

Walker was subsequently ordered to leave and relocated to a nearby residence, where he reportedly paid a hefty monthly rent of £20,000. However, recent reports suggest that the couple has now decided to give their relationship another chance, with Walker moving back in with Kilner and their children.

According to a source cited by MailOnline, the decision to reunite comes as the couple attempts to mend their relationship and move past the difficulties they've faced. While Walker is said to be relieved to be back in the family home, tensions remain high, indicating that the road to reconciliation may still be fraught with challenges.

The couple shares three sons together, Roman, Riaan, and Reign, and recently welcomed their fourth child into the world.

Kyle Walker eyeing a move to Saudi Arabia: Reports

At 33, Walker is nearing the twilight of his career and has been linked to numerous moves away from City.

The Englishman, who joined Manchester City in 2017, has been a stalwart at the club and currently captains the side as they eye a fourth consecutive Premier League title.

However, a report from The Sun suggests that Walker is now exploring his options away from England as he aims to secure a big-money move. He has reportedly contacted his former City teammate Riyad Mahrez who currently plies his trade in Saudi Arabia, playing for Al-Ahli. Mahrez reportedly earns an enticing sum of around £45 million.

Walker, who has come under media scrutiny amidst his distorted relationship with his wife Annie Kilner, could secure one final transfer that brings home the big bucks before calling it a day.

