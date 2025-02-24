Manchester City star could line up against Lionel Messi in MLS next season amid swirling Etihad exit rumours: Reports

Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne could allegedly play against Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi after the end of the ongoing 2024-25 season.

De Bruyne, 33, is in the final five months of his current deal and could depart Manchester City as a free agent this June. He has reportedly drawn interest from a number of clubs outside of Europe in the recent past.

Now, according to The Boot Room, San Diego is close to roping in the midfielder on a Bosman move. The new Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit is in a position to offer the Belgian a sizeable contract this summer.

Should De Bruyne seal a move to San Diego to play in Messi's domestic league, he would pop up as a crucial starter with them. He would play alongside Hirving Lozano, Anders Dreyer, and Paddy McNair at the club.

De Bruyne, who has suffered a dip in quality of late, has started 17 of his 27 total appearances for Manchester City this season. He has bagged three goals and registered six assists in 1,494 minutes of action so far.

Premier League star compared to Lionel Messi

Earlier this month, Kaoru Mitoma made the headlines after netting a stellar goal in Brighton & Hove Albion's 3-0 Premier League home win over Chelsea. The 27-year-old attacker received the ball on the run, took two touches, and put the ball past the Blues goalkeeper from outside of the box.

Former Seagulls star Warren Aspinall opined on the strike (h/t BBC):

"That first touch from Mitoma, to pluck it out of the sky, he's got velcro on his foot. The second and third [touches], then to caress it into the corner with his fourth... it was a wonderful strike. It was poor defending from Chelsea as well, but you can't take away the touch and finish from Mitoma. It was just delightful."

BBC reporter Johnny Cantor likened Mitoma to Lionel Messi, elaborating:

"The little showboating montages, it's all well and good, but if it doesn't come to anything then it is a bit irrelevant. Whereas he has the ability to go on and score and, for me, that is just as important. Having done something amazing with your skill but then to have the composure and precision to score as well. If Mitoma had been Messi, it would have got a lot more attention than it did."

So far this season, Mitoma has started 25 of his 29 overall appearances for his team. The 26-cap Japan international has found the back of the net eight times and provided three assists for

