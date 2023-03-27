Manchester City star linked with Arsenal switch decides to leave Etihad - Reports

Manchester City reportedly believe that Arsenal target Ilkay Gundogan is going to leave the club in the summer. The veteran midfielder's contract with the Cityzens expires at the end of the season.

SPORT reports that City feel Gundogan, 32, has made up his mind and is intent on departing the Etihad. Pep Guardiola's side would ideally like to hand the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder a one-year extension. Nevertheless, they think that the former Germany international is heading to Barcelona.

The Blaugrana have been linked with a move for Gundogan as they look at potential free transfer signings in the summer. The financial constraints that have hit Xavi's side is taking them into the free agency market.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are interested and could look to seal Gundogan's signature to reunite with his former City teammates Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta also coached him while he was an assistant at the Etihad for three seasons.

Gundogan has been in fine form this season, scoring four goals and contributing as many assists in 37 games across competitions. The midfielder is still having an impact as he enters the twilight of his career.

However, Gundogan may be interested in heading to either Arsenal or Barca as he will likely have an even more prominent role with either side. The Gunners could do with more options in holding midfield.

Jorginho arrived from Chelsea in January. Thomas Partey is the first-choice but tends to miss portions of a season. Meanwhile, the Blaugrana need to replace Sergio Busquets, whose contract also expires at the end of the season.

Arsenal legend Paul Merson heaps praise on Bukayo Saka

Saka stole the show for England against Ukraine.

Arsenal have been well represented during the international break, with 18 senior players in action for various national teams. However, the one who has caught the eye the most is young winger Saka.

He's enjoying his best season to date at the Emirates, having bagged 13 goals and ten assists in 38 games across competitions. He also scored a wonderstrike as England beat Ukraine 2-0 in their second Euro 2024 qualifier on Sunday (March 26).

Former Gunners midfielder Merson has lauded Saka as a player for the big occasions, telling Sky Sports:

"Bukayo Saka was outstanding against Ukraine. He gave Vitalii Mykolenko a torrid afternoon at Wembley. Saka is a big moment player, and he produces at crucial times in big football matches."

Saka's goal was the pick of the bunch of England's four scored during the international break.

They beat Italy 2-1 in their opening qualifier, with Declan Rice and Hary Kane on target. The latter then grabbed another in the Ukraine win. Saka's effort was spectacular, though, cutting inside onto his left foot and sending a rocket past goalkeeper Antonily Trubin.

