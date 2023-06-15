Manchester City star linked with surprise move to newly promoted side amid Saudi Arabian interest - Reports

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is reportedly in the sights of newly-promoted Sheffield United and is garnering interest from Saudi.

According to talkSPORT, Walker is wanted by his former hometown club Sheffield United. The English defender started his career at Bramall Lane, making 35 appearances for the Blades before heading to Tottenham Hotspur in 2009.

However, Paul Heckingbottom's newly-promoted side are rivaled by interest from the Saudi Pro League in Walker. Saudi are luring in some of Europe's most renowned players since Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Al Nassr in January.

Ronaldo was handed a €200 million yearly salary by Al Alami and Walker could be offered a similarly astronomical deal. The 33-year-old's future at Manchester City is in doubt after a mixed season at the Eithad.

Walker was vital for the Cityzens as they sealed a remarkable treble triumph. He made 39 appearances across competitions, providing one assist. However, the Sheffield-born right-back was dropped to the substitutes bench in his side's Champions League final win against Inter Milan.

The veteran defender was also displaced by 18-year-old Rico Lewis during the campaign. He has a year remaining on his contract with Manchester City but could depart this summer.

Walker arrived at City from Tottenham in 2017 for €52.7 million and has been a mainstay in the side ever since. He has won five Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cups, and four League Cups.

Saudi giants Al Ahli table offer for Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez

Al Ahli make their move for Riyad Mahrez.

Walker may be joined in the Saudi Pro League by his Manchester City teammate Riyad Mahrez.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Al Ahli have submitted a contract offer to the Algerian. They are emerging as frontrunners for his signature after Al Ittihad dropped out of the race for the 32-year-old.

Mahrez still has two years left on his contract and City are demanding a fee to be paid for his services. Negotiations have started between the forward's camp and Al Malaki.

The Algerian attacker enjoyed a superb season at the Etihad, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists in 47 games across competitions. However, he is not an undisputed starter under Pep Guardiola anymore and could desire more first-team action.

Mahrez didn't feature in the Champions League final win over Inter as he remained as an unused substitute. He did play in Manchester City's 3-0 win over Sheffield United in the FA Cup semifinal, scoring a hat-trick.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes