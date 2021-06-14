Manchester City star pushing for a move to Barcelona this summer - Reports

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is keen on moving to Barcelona this summer, according to Spanish outlet Diario Sport (via Barca Blaugranes).

Aymeric Laporte was one of Pep Guardiola's first-choice defenders at Manchester City. However, since the arrival of Ruben Dias and the resurgence of John Stones, the 27-year-old has lost his place in the starting XI and is often played out of position.

Due to his growing frustrations at the Etihad, Laporte is now keen to join Barcelona and has been pushing Manchester City to let him join the Catalan giants.

Despite wanting a move to the Nou Camp, Aymeric Laporte is aware of Barcelona's bleak financial situation. However, the defender is hoping to be part of a swap deal.

Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte (27) is putting pressure on the English side to try and join Barcelona this summer. The centre-back knows that the economic state of Barça makes his arrival very complicated, but he will do everything in his power to achieve it. [sport] pic.twitter.com/1evAQdguJV — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 13, 2021

Barcelona and Manchester City to re-enter transfer dealings

Barcelona have already signed Manchester City duo Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero on free transfers this summer. It looks like the two teams are set to be involved in yet another transfer deal, with defender Aymeric Laporte doing everything in his power to force a move to Barcelona this summer.

According to Diario Sport, the 27-year-old wants to be Barcelona's first-choice center-back, despite the club still employing the likes of Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti.

Aymeric Laporte has lost his place to Dias. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Barcelona are set to have a massive squad overhaul this summer. The club will use the transfer window to sell some of their fringe players and replace them with new personnel.

Based on reports coming from Spain, Barcelona are looking to offload the likes of Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet in order to make way for a new defender like Aymeric Laporte.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in no need of a squad overhaul. The club hierarchy has reportedly told Laporte that he will be allowed to leave the Etihad Stadium if the club receives a suitable offer for him.

After years of being neglected by France, Aymeric Laporte switched his nationality to Spain and is now part of Luis Enrique's squad for Euro 2020. This could also be one of the reasons why the Manchester City defender is keen on a move to Barcelona.

