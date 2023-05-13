Manchester City star ready to end time at Etihad and move to Barcelona - Reports

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan is reportedly seeking a move to Barcelona this summer after the expiration of his contract.

The German international is set to become a free agent from July 1 this year, having refused to extend his terms with the Sky Blues.

According to Spanish news outlet El Nacional, Gundogan wants a move to Barcelona, who are looking to replace the outgoing Sergio Busquets.

It was announced earlier this week that Busquets will leave Camp Nou after 14 years at the club, and the Catalans will have a huge void to fill in midfield.

Gundogan, for his playing style, supposedly fits the bill perfectly and Barcelona are offering him a longer contract than City too. The report adds that he will be given a two-year deal with the option of extending it further by a year with a salary of €12 million.

However, given the club's poor financial shape right now, the La Liga giants will have to reduce their wage bill first, especially with Lionel Messi also touted to return.

The Argentine has been confirmed to leave PSG this summer when his contract expires and the Blaugrana are looking to bring him back to the Camp Nou.

Gundogan's entourage have been working to materialize a move for the last few weeks now. Barcelona football director Mateu Alemany and sporting director Jordi Cryuff even met with the 32-year-old's agent, Ihan Gundogan, after his stellar performance in City's 3-0 win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League last month.

Gundogan joined City in 2016 from Borussia Dortmund on a £20 million transfer and has been a key figure in their squad ever since. In 299 games, he's amassed 56 goals and 39 assists, while helping the side to 11 titles, including four in the Premier League.

IIkay Gundogan will be a fine addition to Barcelona

Despite his advancing years, Ilkay Gundogan remains a top player and Barcelona will stand to benefit greatly from his signing.

The German may not boast an extraordinary number of goals or assists, but he's known for his ability to create space and circulate the ball with unerring accuracy.

What's more, he can operate from any midfield position, including in a holding role, which will offer Barca coach Xavi plenty of tactical flexibility.

At 32, Gundogan also comes with plenty of experience at the highest level and can have a positive influence on young midfielders like Pedri and Gavi.

