Manchester City star receives €930,000-per-week proposal from Saudi club amid interest from PSG - Reports

According to Daily Star, Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has a mega €930,000 per week offer from Saudi Pro League. The club is suspected to be Al-Hilal, according to Foot Mercato. The Riyadh-based side are the current runner-up in the AFC Champions League.

Silva has been a brilliant servant for Manchester City since joining the club from AS Monaco back in 2017. He has so far made 306 appearances for the Cityzens, scoring 55 goals and assisting 59 more.

Bernardo Silva was a key player for Pep Guardiola's side last season as they won the European treble. The Portuguese international scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 55 matches across competitions.

However, he has been linked with a move away in the summer. Silva currently earns £175,000 at Manchester. Hence, the mega offer from Saudi Arabia could persuade him to play in the Middle East next.

The SPL has recently acquired several Premier League stars. Cristiano Ronaldo, N'Golo Kante, Eduardo Mendy, and more have joined the league directly from the Premier League.

Former Real Madrid ace Karim Benzema has also joined the league. Hence, more superstars could be on their way. A crafty individual like Silva, who is in the prime of his career, can be a massive addition to the league.

Manchester City superstar Bernardo Silva recently addressed questions about his future

Manchester City superstar Bernardo Silva has been linked with several clubs in recent times. Apart from the Saudi Pro League, clubs like Paris Saint-Germain were also linked with a move for the Portugal star.

Silva, though, said he doesn't get distracted by such rumors. Speaking to the media ahead of the recent international break, Silva addressed the matter. He said (via Record Portugal):

"I don't shy away from questions. I still don't know my future. Even if I did, this wouldn't be the space to talk about it."

"It doesn't mess with me. I've been at this for almost three years. I'm already quite used to it and I'm very focused," he added further.

Bernardo Silva is a skilful individual who is endeared by fans for his tremendous ability on the ball. He remains an important player for the Cityzens and it won't be surprising if he pursues the next chapter of his career in European football.

