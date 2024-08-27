Manchester City star set for €25m switch to SPL champions Al Hilal after agreeing three-year contract: Reports 

Joao Canelo has reportedly agreed on a three-year contract with Al-Hilal and the Portuguese has reached a verbal agreement to complete his move from Manchester City. Cancelo, 30, will earn €15 million yearly in wages, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports.

Al-Hilal will pay €25 million to City in transfer fees. Cancelo has penned a contract until 2027 and has already undergone the first part of his medical. He will soon sign other documents to finalize his move.

Romano wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"João Cancelo to Al Hilal, here we go! Deal in place for €25m package to Manchester City. Cancelo completed first part of medical and verbal agreement is done, waiting to sign documents in the next hours. Salary up to €15m package net per year on deal until 2027."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Joao Cancelo fell out with Pep Guardiola during the 2022-23 season and hasn't played for Manchester City since. He spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Bayern Munich and the entirety of the 2023-24 season on another loan at Barcelona.

Barca were keen to re-sign Cancelo but the club's financial situation prohibited them from making his move permanent. They also tried to bring Cancelo on a loan deal with a buy obligation. Apart from that, Inter Milan and Juventus also tried to bring Cancelo back. The 30-year-old, though, is set to pledge his future to Al-Hilal.

Cancelo played 154 matches for City, scoring nine goals and providing 21 assists. He will now join forces with Portugal teammate Ruben Neves at Al-Hilal. The Saudi Pro League now boasts Portugal internationals like Cristiano Ronaldo, Reuben Neves, Cancelo, and Otavio.

Joao Cancelo's Portugal teammate linked with Manchester City exit: Reports

Joao Cancelo's Portugal teammate Matheus Nunes could also reportedly leave Manchester City this summer. Atletico Madrid are weighing up a late bid, as per The Athletic, but City are yet to receive an offer.

Atletico Madrid have already signed Julian Alvarez from Manchester City. They could now make a move for Nunes. Los Rojiblancos have also signed midfielder Conor Gallagher from Chelsea.

Nunes joined Manchester City last summer and has so far made 31 appearances for the club, including two substitute appearances this season. He has registered five assists since his move from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Nunes has a contract until the end of the 2027-28 season with City. He has an estimated market value of €50 million, as per Transfermarkt.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback