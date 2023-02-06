Manchester City star set for massive 400% salary hike: Reports

Manchester City look set to hand teenager Rico Lewis a much-improved long-term deal should he decide to commit his future to the club.

Lewis joined Manchester City at the age of 8 and captained the club's under-18 side for the 2021-22 season. He made his Premier League debut on August 13, 2022 against Bournemouth as an 82nd-minute substitute.

His impressive cameos over the course of the 2022-23 season earned him the trust of manager Pep Guardiola. Lewis got higher in the pecking order at the right-back position over the likes of seasoned veterans Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo.

Over the course of the season, the England Under-19 international has accumulated 15 appearances for Manchester City in all competitions. He has contributed one goal and one assist.

This includes an impressive UEFA Champions League full debut, where he scored his first goal against Sevilla in a 3-1 victory. In doing so, he became the club's youngest scorer in the competition ever, aged 17 years and 346 days.

The 18-year-old's contract runs out at the end of next season, however, City are keen on prioritizing a new deal.

Current reports state that Lewis earns a modest £5,000 per week at the Etihad Stadium. His new deal of a 400% salary hike, would see him earn £25,000 per week as part of the long-term agreement, which is expected to last until 2028.

His form for Manchester City has been so impressive that Guardiola believes Lewis can fill Cancelo's role efficiently. The Portuguese defender joined Bayern Munich on loan over the January transfer window.

Guardiola's trust in Rico Lewis might prove that Manchester City have already replaced Joao Cancelo

Tottenham beat the Cityzens at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 5 thanks to a Harry Kane strike in the 15th minute.

On Friday (February 3), Pep Guardiola hinted that he had a midfielder in mind who could play left-back following Cancelo's loan move to Bayern Munich. However, Rico Lewis was chosen to play left-back against Spurs, showcasing his versatility in playing inside both the left and right sides.

The youngster has started in previous four games across all competitions for the club.

Cancelo's versatility has been integral in City finding success over the last couple of seasons. However, with Lewis showing real promise in all his displays so far this season, City may already have a ready-made replacement.

96% passing accuracy (highest)

74 touches

6 duels won

4 fouls won (most)

3 possession won

#MCITOT Rico Lewis' game by numbers vs Spurs:96% passing accuracy (highest)74 touches6 duels won4 fouls won (most)3 possession won1 shotA strong performance from the teenager.

