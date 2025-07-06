Manchester City star signed in January, already looking for a new club in the summer transfer window: Reports

Nico Gonzalez's agent has reportedly started exploring options, as his client wants to leave Manchester City. The midfielder joined the Blues in January from FC Porto and has already lost his spot in the starting XI.

As per a report in Manchester City News, Gonzalez's agent has started offering the central midfielder to other clubs. He does not see the Spanish star getting minutes under Pep Guardiola, who has already signed more players.

The English publication claims that the addition of Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan has pushed Gonzalez below Rodri and the Dutchman in the pecking order. The £50 million signing played just 61 minutes at the FIFA Club World Cup.

The report adds that the 23-year-old has interest from several clubs, including some from the Saudi Pro League and across Europe. Guardiola reportedly sees the signing as a mistake and is ready to let him leave, just like he did with Kalvin Phillips.

When Nico Gonzalez called his Manchester City move a dream come true

Nico Gonzalez joined Manchester City in January and said it was the best decision he had made in his career. Speaking to the club's official website, the 23-year-old added that he was more than ready to flourish in the Premier League. He said:

“I was playing my best season ever and it wasn’t easy to say goodbye to people who felt like family. But it was easy to come to Manchester because it is a great opportunity for me to grow and it is the best decision I could make."

He added:

“I think this season I have started to arrive more into the area to score and assist many goals. I think I have also improved a lot in my intensity, and I hope this will help me in the Premier League. I was raised in La Masia and since I was small, I always played a similar game and style to what Manchester City plays."

“Also, in Portugal, I also tried to improve my play and the tempo of games which has made me a more complete footballer. I hope the fans see a player that can play with the ball but also attack. I am really excited because I have always wanted to play in the Premier League. It is a dream to be here. Also, I think City are not a typical English team as they like to play [with the ball] a lot and I love that. I hope I will enjoy it a lot," he concluded.

The Manchester City star played 11 matches in the Premier League this year, scoring once. He also played four times in the FA Cup, but failed to score in the tournament.

