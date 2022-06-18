Manchester City star tells club he wants to play under Xavi at Barcelona - Reports 

Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester City star Bernardo Silva this summer. The midfielder has reportedly been made aware of the Catalan giants' willingness to sign him by his agent Jorge Mendes.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Portugal international has informed Manchester City of his desire to move to Camp Nou and has informed Jorge Mendes to negotiate a deal between the two clubs if Barcelona table an offer.

The 27-year-old is reportedly keen to play under Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez. The former Spain midfielder took over the reins at Camp Nou midway through the first half of last season when the club were languishing in ninth place in the league table. He was able to turn around the club's fortunes and led them to a second-place finish.

The Blaugranas reportedly view Silva as a potential replacement for Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, where he could reunite with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.

De Jong evolved into one of the most promising young talents in Europe under the guidance of the Dutch tactician prior to his move to Barcelona in 2019.

Despite being a regular member of Xavi's starting line-up last season, Barcelona could be forced to sell the 25-year-old due to their dire financial situation. De Jong is currently one of the highest-earners at Camp Nou.

Bernardo Silva joined Manchester City from AS Monaco in 2017 for €50 million. He has gone on to score 48 goals and provide 51 assists in 251 appearances in all competitions for the club and has helped them win four Premier League titles, four EFL Cups, and an FA Cup.

The midfielder enjoyed his most prolific campaign in a Manchester City shirt last season as he scored 13 goals in 50 games in all competitions.

Barcelona are believed to be demanding €80million plus €20 in add-ons for Frenkie de Jong, a fee similar to Manchester City's asking price for Bernardo Silva. Manchester United are rumored to be reluctant to meet the Blaugranas' valuation of De Jong, which could hamper their chances of signing Bernardo Silva this summer.

Manchester are, however, desperate to sign a top-quality midfielder to replace Paul Pogba, who is set to leave the club at the end of the month. They could therefore meet Barcelona's demands.

Manchester City could use the funds from Barcelona target Bernardo Silva's sale to sign Kalvin Phillips

Manchester City could use the funds from Bernardo Silva's potential sale to Barcelona to fund a move for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League champions view Phillips as the ideal replacement for veteran midfielder Fernandino, who is set to leave the club after the expiration of his contract at the end of the season.

Kalvin Phillips caught the attention of a number of the Premier League's top clubs thanks to his performances for Leeds United during the 2021-22 campaign. He helped the club finish ninth in the league table. His consistent performances earned him a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020. The 26-year-old played a key role in the Three Lions' run to the final of the competition.

Phillips' involvement during the 2021-22 campaign was limited by a hamstring injury which ruled him out of action for four months. However, he is considered one of the best ball-playing defensive midfielders in the Premier League and has the ability to play further up the field.

