Manchester City star unlikely to play for the club again after betraying Guardiola: Reports

Joao Cancelo is unlikely to to play for Manchester City again after betraying Pep Guardiola, as reported by Football 365.

The Portugal international joined Bayern Munich on loan on transfer deadline day in a deal that surprised plenty.

Football 365 claims that the versatile full-back is unlikely to feature for Manchester City again due to a breakdown in relationship with Pep Guardiola.

Joao Cancelo was a key player for the Cityzens over the years since his move to the Etihad in 2019 from Juventus.

He was used either as a right-back or a left-back by the Manchester City manager and established himself as one of the best in his positions in world football.

However, the 28-year-old struggled for playing time in recent weeks since returning from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Cancelo was restricted to a substitute role in several games and was even an unused sub on a number of occasions for the Cityzens.

It is understood that the Portuguese full-back went to loggerheads with Pep Guardiola due to such a sudden fall in the pecking order.

It has been reported that Cancelo got involved in a furious bust-up with the Spaniard after he was not named in the starting XI against Arsenal in the FA Cup.

Bayern Munich have the option to sign Cancelo permanently for £61 million at the end of his loan spell at the Allianz Arena.

Football 365 claims that neither the player nor the Sky Blues' management expect him to return and represent the Premier League giants again.

It has also been reported that Pep Guardiola feels betrayed by the full-back after guiding him to become one of the best in his position.

Cancelo featured a total of 154 times for Manchester City during his time at the club, scoring nine goals and providing 22 assists in the process.

The Portuguese full-back has already made his first assist for Bayern Munich on his debut for the Bavarian giants.

Pep Guardiola reveals why Joao Cancelo was loaned out by Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed why Portugal international Joao Cancelo was moved to Bayern Munich on loan

In a recent interview, the former Barcelona boss opened up on the shock loan exit. He said:

“First I wish him the very best, at the end of the season… next season I don’t know what’s going to happen. He’s been an incredible figure in last two PLs. After World Cup he didn’t play, we played in a different way, I liked it and I gave minutes to others who played in that different way. Everyone has their own character, personality, he likes to play, loves to play.

“He can’t be happy if he’s not playing so we decide for him to go to Munich. He wants to play every single game and hopefully that can happen in Munich.”

