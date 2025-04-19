Manchester City star willing to take pay cut to join La Liga giants Barcelona in the summer: Reports

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is reportedly ready to take a pay cut to join Barcelona this summer. The Portugal international has been linked to an exit from the Etihad, with coach Pep Guardiola set to introduce major changes in the squad.

Ad

Bernardo Silva has been a regular for Manchester City for the last few seasons since joining them from Monaco in 2017. The Portuguese was crucial to their 2022-23 treble-winning season. In the current campaign, Guardiola has reduced his dependency on Silva. However, he has contributed three goals and four assists in 41 outings for the Sky Blues across competitions.

According to SPORT (h/t Barca Universal), Bernardo Silva is keen on a move to Barcelona this summer. The Portuguese midfielder is open to taking a pay cut to sign with the Catalans, given their economic woes are well-known. Multiple Saudi Arabian sides are also interested in luring Silva away, but he wants to focus on joining a competitive European club.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The aforementioned report suggests that Barcelona are aware of Bernardo Silva's desire. They have discussed the same with his agent, Jorge Mendes, and are open to the deal if the situation permits. Silva's current contract with Manchester City runs until June 2026, but the Sky Blues are open to negotiating a departure.

The English giants will look to gain around €50 million from the deal, which could be a big price for the Catalan side. If Barcelona do not make an offer, Bernardo Silva will consider moving to the Middle East. However, his first priority remains a move to the Camp Nou.

Ad

Manchester City set to make a whopping €200 million offer for Barcelona midfielder Pedri: Reports

Pedri - Source: Getty

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net (h/t Barca Universal), Manchester City are preparing a massive €200 million bid to sign Barcelona midfielder Pedri. The Sky Blues have been hunting the market for options to reinforce their midfield and were heavily linked to Bayer Leverkusen sensation Florian Wirtz.

Ad

However, the Wirtz option has reportedly taken a backseat now with Pep Guardiola eager to bring in Pedri to the Etihad Stadium. The Spaniard has been game-changing for the Catalans this season, becoming key to the midfield. He has contributed five goals and seven assists in 49 appearances for the club across competitions.

A player like Pedri is a rare one in football today, given his technical brilliance and ability to orchestrate the game from the midfield. His playmaking skills have often led to comparisons with the legendary Andres Iniesta. Manchester City could heavily benefit from a signing of his stature to regain their lost glory this season.

However, Barcelona consider Pedri untouchable and have no intentions of selling him anytime soon. He committed his future to the Catalan side by signing a new contract until June 2030 in January this year. The Spaniard has shown no signs of leaving as well, making the deal a difficult one for Manchester City to pull off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his hard work and dedication. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More