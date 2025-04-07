Manchester City step up pursuit for 21-year-old star as they look to replace Kevin De Bruyne in the summer: Reports

Manchester City are prepared to make a move to sign Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz to replace Kevin De Bruyne, as per reports. The Cityzens are in need of a new attacking midfielder after the Belgian star announced that he will leave the club at the end of this season.

Pep Guardiola's side are prepared to commence their hunt for a replacement for their talismanic midfielder, and Wirtz is one of their options. Daily Mail report that the Premier League giants consider the Germany international as the ideal profile to succeed De Bruyne.

Florian Wirtz is one of the most sought-after young midfielders in Europe, having lit up the Bundesliga after rising through the ranks at Bayer Leverkusen. The 21-year-old has been linked with several top sides in Europe, including Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Chelsea, among others.

De Bruyne is set to leave Manchester City after ten years, with a move to Saudi Arabia or the MLS said to be among his options. The former Wolfsburg man has made 413 appearances for the Cityzens in his decade at the club, scoring 106 goals and providing 174 assists.

Florian Wirtz led Bayer Leverkusen to the Bundesliga unbeaten last season, earning the league's MVP award. He has managed 41 goal contributions in 57 appearances across all competitions since the start of last season for the German outfit.

Manchester City decided against keeping De Bruyne beyond this season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that the club reached a decision to let Kevin De Bruyne leave in the summer. The Belgium international recently announced his impending departure, having joined the club in 2015.

Speaking ahead of the Manchester derby, Guardiola had revealed that the club decided against offering the 33-year-old a new deal. The manager said that the club wished to move on from the veteran midfielder. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"The club has to move forward. Move on. The decision has been made for the club. The club is the club. Me, Txiki and the club. It is what it is."

Kevin De Bruyne has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, limiting his impact for the Cityzens. The former Chelsea midfielder has played 20 times in the league this season, scoring two goals and providing six assists.

