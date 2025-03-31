Manchester City suffer major injury setback as Erling Haaland set for lengthy spell on sidelines: Reports 

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is reportedly set to miss the majority of the rest of the season due to a serious ankle injury. The Norway international was subbed off during the Sky Blues' FA Cup quarter-final win against Bournemouth on Sunday.

Ad

Despite Manchester City's mediocre form this season, Erling Haaland has remained unstoppable. He found the back of the net (49') during City's 2-1 triumph over the Cherries on Sunday. However, he was forced off the pitch after sustaining an ankle injury (61') due to a tackle by Lewis Cook.

On Monday, March 31, Manchester City released a statement confirming that Erling Haaland has suffered an injury to his left ankle. The striker underwent initial tests on Monday and will seek special consultation to understand the extent of the injury. The statement added that the star striker is expected to be back ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup this summer.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Erling Haaland's unavailability marks a major blow for City, given their already difficult situation this season. They are fifth in the Premier League table, which means their participation in the UEFA Champions League next season remains doubtful. However, it is worth noting that a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League this season could guarantee a spot in next season's Champions League.

How has Erling Haaland performed for Manchester City this season?

Haaland - Source: Getty

Erling Haaland has contributed 30 goals and four assists in 40 appearances across competitions for Manchester City this season. Despite the Sky Blues' poor form, the Norwegian superstar has kept his numbers soaring high.

Ad

Haaland is also the second-highest goalscorer in the Premier League this season with 21 strikes. He is surpassed only by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, who has scored 27 times in the league.

Further, the Norway international has found the net eight times in the UEFA Champions League, although Manchester City were eliminated after a 6-3 aggregate loss to Real Madrid in the playoffs. Haaland notably scored against Los Blancos twice in the first leg in his team's 3-2 loss. He missed the second leg owing to fitness issues.

Given his injury, it appears that Haaland will no longer to able to appear for Man City in the Premier League or FA Cup. The Sky Blues are practically out of the league title race in the EPL, but have a chance of winning the FA Cup this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback