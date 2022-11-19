Manchester City superstar devasted by his status at the club and is concerned that Pep Guardiola wants to sell him - Reports

Jack Grealish is disappointed with his role at Manchester City and fears Pep Guardiola is prepared to sell him, according to Football Insider.

Manchester City signed Grealish from Aston Villa for a club-record fee of £100 million in the summer of 2021. The attacker put an end to his 19-year association with the Birmingham club to move to the Etihad Stadium.

However, the transfer has not gone according to plan, with Grealish struggling to earn Guardiola's trust. He made 39 appearances in all competitions for the Cityzens last term, but found himself playing second fiddle to others.

The England international has only appeared in eight of Manchester City's 14 league matches this season. He notably did not even feature in the team's defeats to Liverpool and Brentford.

It is evident that Grealish is behind the likes of Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Julian Alvarez in the pecking order. The attacker is thus increasingly growing concerned about his role at the Etihad.

According to the aforementioned source, Grealish is concerned Guardiola does not rate him enough. He also fears the manager will sell him as early as January to add another attacker to his ranks.

The 27-year-old was reportedly disappointed after he was left an unused substitute in Manchester City's 1-0 loss to Liverpool last month. There are also claims that he is frustrated with not having enough of the ball when he plays.

Grealish is said to have been working with a positive mindset behind the scenes and in training. However, he has struggled to turn things around and is devastated by his current situation.

It now remains to be seen if Grealish will be forced to secure a move away from Manchester. It is worth noting that he has a contract with the club until the end of the 2026-27 season.

Manchester City attacker Grealish is in England's squad for the FIFA World Cup

Despite his frustrations at Manchester City, Grealish has earned a call-up to England's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He will be hopeful of making a good impression with the Three Lions in Qatar.

There are a total of five Cityzens players in Gareth Southgate's squad for the World Cup. Apart from Grealish, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Kalvin Phillips and Foden have been named on the roster.

England will kick off their World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday (21st November). They will also go up against the USA and Wales in the group stages of the tournament.

