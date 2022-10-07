Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland reportedly earns more salary than Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah combined 

Erling Haaland reportedly earns up to £900,000 in weekly wages at Manchester City, which is more than what Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah earn combined.

The Norwegian signed for Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund this summer for a fee of £63 million. Given his age and goal-scoring feats in Germany and Austria, the deal seems like a bargain - until we consider the wages that he is pocketing every week.

According to the Daily Mail (h/t Express), Haaland is raking in more in his weekly salary than Salah and Ronaldo combined. The Egypt international earns £350,000 a week at Liverpool while the Portuguese striker pockets £515,385 at Old Trafford, as per Spotrac.

Haaland's basic salary package is relatively modest but the add-ons take the figure up to £900,000 per week, which comfortably makes him the league's highest-paid player. Despite the astronomical numbers involved in bringing Haaland to M11, he has proven to be a sound investment.

The Norway international is scoring goals for fun and has amassed a tally of 19 goals and three assists in 12 games across competitions for his new team. His most recent contribution came in the form of a brace against FC Copenhagen in a 5-0 Champions League win on October 5.

The former Molde striker, however, came off during the half-time break in place of Cole Palmer, raising concerns about a potential injury.

Manchester City boss alleviates Erling Haaland injury concerns

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has explained that the decision to take off Erling Haaland for Cole Palmer at half time was not due to injury.

The Spanish tactician wanted to rest Haaland for the Premier League clash against Southampton on Saturday (October 8). He said (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"He plays a lot of minutes, the game was under control and Cole Palmer is an excellent player and was looking forward to playing. If the game would have been tight, Erling would have continued but it is better to rest for Southampton - who we weren't able to beat last season."

GOAL @goal Erling Haaland has scored in every game this season apart from one 🤯 Erling Haaland has scored in every game this season apart from one 🤯 https://t.co/8YAC9rNz20

Haaland has struck fear into the hearts of Manchester City's opponents in England and Europe. His goals are a major reason behind the defending Premier League champions remaining unbeaten in the league and Europe this season.

Guardiola's side trail Arsenal by one point after eight games and are top of Group G in the Champions League with three wins from three. Haaland, meanwhile, has either scored or assisted in all but one of his 12 matches for City so far.

The only occasion where he blanked was on his competitive debut for the club, which came in a 3-1 Community Shield loss against Liverpool on July 30.

