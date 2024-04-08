Manchester City superstar wants to leave due to English weather, wants a 'better style of living' - Reports

Manchester City superstar Bernardo Silva is reportedly keen to leave the Premier League giants due to the English weather. According to a report from Football Insider, the Portuguese is eager to depart the Etihad Stadium in pursuit of a better style of living elsewhere.

It goes without mentioning that Bernardo Silva's future at Manchester City has been a subject of speculation for quite some time now, with rumors linking him with multiple clubs over the last couple of years.

Expand Tweet

Two years ago, it was Barcelona who were said to be interested in securing the midfielder's services. Last year, Paris Saint-Germain came into the picture and over the last few months, a switch to the Saudi Pro League has also been mooted.

Now, Football Insider have claimed that the playmaker is considering bidding farewell to the Premier League because of the weather in England and would be eager to embrace a better lifestyle elsewhere.

All this could point to the fact that Bernardo Silva is coming to the end of the road in Manchester. The Portuguese has spent the last seven years at the Etihad Stadium and has won every possible trophy so it's logical for him to take on another challenge elsewhere.

While his next destination remains unclear amid the rumors, it should be recalled that the 29-year-old recently gave us a glimpse into his future plans. Speaking to A Bola back in December, the player admitted he'd like to return to Benfica after leaving Manchester City.

"I've never hidden that one day I want to go back, so of course I do. Now, we'll see over time what's possible and it's not worth talking about this all the time, because people get tired... Let's see," he said.

Expand Tweet

It is worth noting that the 29-year-old still has two more years on his contact with the Cityzens.

Bernardo Silva's numbers for Manchester City so far this season

The 29-year-old continues to be among the most impactful figures in Manchester City's squad this season, thanks to his brilliant and decisive performances. So far, Silva has made 39 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side across all competitions, recording nine goals and five assists to his name. He is expected to add more to his tally as we enter the final stretch of the term.

Up next, the Cityzens will lock horns with Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie at the Santiago Bernabeu this week on Tuesday (April 9).

They're also competing for the Premier League title with Liverpool and Arsenal, and are also active in the FA Cup where they will face Chelsea in the semi-finals.