Manchester City targeting 23-year-old Premier League star to solve problem area - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly (Daily Mail) preparing a £30 million bid for Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella this summer.

Cucurella, 23, joined Brighton from La Liga side Getafe for £16.2 million last summer.

The Spanish defender has been in fine form for the Seagulls this season, appearing 38 times, scoring one goal and contributing two assists.

He has been a huge part of Graham Potter's impressive defensive set-up with Brighton having shipped just 43 goals this season, which is the fifth-lowest in the league.

According to Mail, Manchester City have been impressed with the 23-year-old's campaign and are looking to offer £30 million to bring him to the Etihad.

City boss Pep Guardiola reportedly wants an orthodox left-back to fill the position having used Joao Cancelo in the role throughout the season.

Cancelo's preferred position is at right-back whilst Oleksandr Zinchenko has been used sparingly.

Cucurella's versatility in that he can also play on the wing is also attracting City with Guardiola looking to add more options to his already mesmerizing squad.

The Cityzens are poised to lose two of their current first-team stars with Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho set to depart this summer.

The Premier League leaders have already agreed to pay the release clause to bring talismanic forward Erling Haaland to the club from Borussia Dortmund.

It now appears they are already lining up their second summer signing in the form of Cucurella.

Pep Guardiola building a Manchester City squad to claim the UEFA Champions League

Pep Guardiola wants the European title

Manchester City suffered a demoralizing exit from the Champions League on May 4 where they capitulated against Real Madrid in the semi-final.

Having led 3-2 from the first-leg, Pep Guardiola's side controlled the majority of the entire tie.

But two injury-time goals from Rodrygo brought the tie to extra-time before a Karim Benzema penalty gave Madrid an astounding 6-5 aggregate victory.

City's Champions League demise has been a constant for Guardiola ever since he took over back in 2017.

The club have long-desired to be the champions of Europe and have faltered on each occasion in agonizing fashion.

Guardiola is seemingly determined to shake off the Champions League curse once and for all by improving what has been an already dominant squad.

The signing of Erling Haaland is being heralded as Manchester City finally have a replacement for their record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who departed last summer.

With Cucurella being lined up as well, it appears Guardiola is pulling out all the stops to ensure next season is the one where the Champions League is finally delivered.

