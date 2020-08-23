Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Citizens eye EPL side's captain as Aguero replacement, Chelsea want defender and more — 23rd August 2020

Manchester City have done great work in the transfer window so far, acquiring the services of Nathan Ake from Bournmouth and Ferran Torres from Valencia. However, the manager Pep Guardiola will look to invest further to close the gap to Liverpool and regain the Premier League trophy.

Here is the latest from the Etihad on 23rd August, 2020.

Manchester City eye Harry Kane as Sergio Aguero replacement

Manchester City are eyeing Harry Kane to replace Sergio Aguero, according to a report in Football London. The report suggests that City know a deal will be difficult, but Guardiola is said to be a huge admirer of the centre forward.



Tottenham missed out on Champions League football this season and with Kane entering his prime years at 27, he might be considering his future options. Although, it might take a fortune to price away the England captain, if anyone can afford it, City can.

Manchester City to bid £60m for Adama Traore

Manchester City are prepared to bid £60 million for Wolves winger Adama Traore, according to Sportsmole. The report suggests that Liverpool are also tracking the former Barcelona man.

❗️Wolves may be forced to sell Adama Traore after Nuno was told he needed to raise transfer funds which leaves Liverpool & Man City to battle it out - The club is hoping that #LFC & City who have both expressed an interest in the attacker make substantial bids. [@MirrorFootball] pic.twitter.com/03Bd3RrPTE — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) August 23, 2020

Adama Traore will add something to Manchester City attack which it currently doesn't possess - raw pace and power. However, Pep Guardiola is known for buying more nimble, creative attackers as opposed to the ilk of Traore.

Guardiola had a select few words to describe the 26-year-old during the last Premier League season. The former Barcelona manager said

"He is a motorcycle! It's almost impossible. Nobody can handle this pace".

Leeds United, Chelsea interested in John Stones

Leeds United and Chelsea are chasing the signature of England international John Stones, according to the Daily Mail. The defender has been out of favour under Pep Guardiola as he has preferred the duo of Eric Garcia and Fernandinho ahead of Stones this season.

Paul Merson has urged Frank Lampard to sign John Stones & says the Manchester City defender can be a ‘success story’ at Chelsea.

Stones is widely expected to leave the Etihad this summer having fallen down the pecking order at Man City & has been linked with a move to Chelsea. — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) August 21, 2020

Things have not quite worked out to plan for the former Everton man since his switch to Manchester and the centre-back probably needs an arm around his shoulder to rejuvenate his career. Frank Lampard is reportedly looking to bolster his backline which conceded 54 goals in the Premier League last season.

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson thinks working with Marcelo Bielsa can change the trajectory of Stones' career.

He’s clearly not in favour at Manchester City at the moment and with the way Bielsa likes to play – with centre-halves having to be comfortable with the ball at their feet – and he certainly fits that criteria.

But in the Championship Leeds conceded too many goals through defenders taking risks – John Stones is a player who takes too many chances and gets caught too often. Whether that would change under Bielsa, who is great at developing players as we’ve seen with Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper, would be an interesting one.