Here is the latest from the Etihad Stadium on 16th September 2020.

Angelino explains why he snubbed Barcelona to move to RB Leipzig

Manchester City left-back Angelino explained his decision to move to RB Leipzig amid interest from Catalan giants Barcelona. The defender, who had a great season under Julian Nagelsmann, spoke about his relationship with the manager and said that it was an important factor.

"It’s great that one of the biggest clubs in the world wanted me. But in my mind it was always clear: I want to go to RB Leipzig and not to another club, no matter which club that was. Leipzig suits me, the club’s high goals fascinate me, I am just as hungry as the club."

"The coach is one of the main reasons for me. I was enthusiastic about his idea and how he played from the start. We really have a great relationship with each other. He often told me that he wanted to keep me, that I was an important part of the team. As a player, this simply gives you a good feeling when you are really needed."

Premier League side West Ham United want to sign highly-rated Manchester City defender

West Ham have been offered the chance to sign 22-year-old defender Tosin Adarabioyo, according to Claret and Hugh. The defender has spent time on loan at West Brom and Blackburn Rovers in the past.

Adarabioyo, who has already made his Manchester City debut, is surplus to requirements at the Etihad after City signed Nathan Ake this summer. Pep Guardiola is expected to buy another defender before the end of the transfer window, with Kalidou Koulibaly and José Giménez linked with a move to the club.

Ferran Torres rejected a move to Manchester United for Manchester City

Manchester United expressed interest in signing Ferran Torres before his switch to City, according to AS (via Sport Witness). The Red Devils viewed Torres as a cheaper alternative to Jadon Sancho.

Ferran Torres is one of the brightest prospects in world football

The 20-year-old from Valencia was, however, attracted to Manchester City's project and the prospect of working with Pep Guardiola. Torres recently made his debut for the Spain national team and is already proving that his £20.9 million transfer fee was a bargain.