Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: City could sign a Manchester United target, Barcelona confirms interest in City defender, and more - 3rd October 2020

Manchester City have strengthened their central defensive ranks with the arrival of Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias. With two days left before the transfer window closes, Pep Guardiola appears reasonably satisfied as his team looks to compete on multiple fronts yet again.

Here is the latest from the Etihad as on 3rd October 2020.

Manchester United target Alex Telles offered to Manchester City

Manchester City have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Porto left-back Alex Telles, a player who has been linked with Manchester United.

A report in the Express suggests that talks have stalled between Manchester United and the Portuguese giants as the Red Devils have refused to meet Porto's valuation of the Brazilian.

City have also been linked with a move for left-back Nicolas Tagliafico from Ajax, but a transfer is now unlikely to happen as Oleksandr Zinchenko looks likely to stay.

Hearing Alex Telles has been offered to Manchester City, as deal with Manchester United continues to stall - City want a new left-back and could be tempted by the Porto man... — Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) October 3, 2020

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman confirms interest in Eric Garcia

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman admits that the club are looking to sign Manchester City defender Eric Garcia. The 19-year-old joined Manchester City's academy after coming through the ranks at La Masia.

"There are two positions in the team where signings would do us good. We need a centre-back and a number 9. These are two positions where it would help to have more bodies," said Koeman

"We've got until Monday. It's true we want (Garcia) here. We (only) have three or four centre-backs, so it's a bit tight. I hope we can get it done, but we know the situation is tough financially. There's interest, but we don't know if we can do it," continued the Barcelona manager.

Barcelona have reportedly made an offer of close to €10 million for the youngster, but City are holding on for a much bigger offer. The Cityzens have made the signing of Ruben Dias which should allow Barcelona to complete the signing of Garcia.

Ruben Dias can't replace Vincent Kompany, says former Manchester City player Micah Richards

Micah Richards believes Ruben Dias should not be compared with former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany following Dias' move from Benfica. Speaking to the Daily Mail , Richards said:

"Ruben Dias from Benfica is the latest addition for a club-record fee, and already I have heard people referring to him as 'The next Vincent Kompany'. Such comparisons are ridiculous."

"Nobody will ever replace Vincent Kompany. Vinny was one of the greatest defenders in the Premier League era, but the vast majority of you only saw what he did he did on the pitch. Off the pitch, away from the cameras, his impact at City helped shape the club."