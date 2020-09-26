Manchester City Transfer News Roundup: Cityzens agree €70m deal for 23-year-old, club confirms loan move for City wonderkid and more - 26th September 2020

Manchester City have started well in the Premier League, with a win against Wolves. However, the Cityzens will be looking to add a centre back to the squad in the last week of the transfer window.

Here is the latest from the Etihad on 26th September 2020

Manchester City have agreed on €70m deal to sign Ruben Dias

Manchester City have agreed on a deal to sign Portuguese defender Ruben Dias, according to Sports Witness. Dias, a client of super-agent Jorge Mendes, has a good relationship with City and a deal is expected to be completed next week.

The report adds that Argentine defender Nicolás Otamendi will move to the Portuguese giants as part of the deal. City are expected to pay €50 million up-front with €15-20 million in performance-related add-ons.

Manchester City have also been linked with Kalidou Koulibaly, Jules Kounde and José Giménez. Pep Guardiola is in the market to sign a right-sided defender to complement Aymeric Laporte.

Manchester City unlikely to sign a striker despite injury troubles

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Liam Delap will make up the numbers as he manages his side through an injury crisis. Guardiola will be without Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus.



Speaking ahead of the game against Leicester City he said:

"The situation we have right now, we have just 13 players available in the first team. With the problems we have up front, of course Liam will stay with us. We'll see if we need him or use him.

"He is a different striker than we have in terms of physicality, but we see in training sessions how good a finisher he is. Now we are calm, still working, but we are delighted with his performance.

"We cannot forget, like the same way we spoke about Phil Foden in previous seasons, Liam's just 17 years old. He has a lot of things to improve, steps need their own time."

Manchester City confirm loan for Yan Couto

Manchester City new signing Yan Couto has moved to sister club Girona on a one-year loan deal. The youngster signed earlier in the year from Brazilian side Coritiba for a reported £5.5 million.

Yan Couto joins Girona in a one-season loan. Good luck craque and wish you all the best 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/my0F5i5smX — Brasil Talents🇧🇷 (@BrasilTalents) September 25, 2020

The 18-year-old will join up with Aro Muric and Pablo Moreno, who have also moved to Spanish tier 2 side. Couto, a right-back by trade, was part of Brazil's U17 World Cup-winning side.