Manchester City started the transfer window efficiently by completing the signings of Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake. However, since the revelation of Lionel Messi's fax to Barcelona, all media attention has been around a possible reunion of Pep Guardiola and his former prodigy.

Here is a Messi filled transfer roundup, regarding the ins and outs from the Etihad Stadium on 26th August 2020.

Manchester City to offer three players in a deal for Lionel Messi

Manchester City are prepared to include three players in the transfer of Barcelona captain Lionel Messi, according to reports in Forbes. The Cityzens are prepared to offer Gabriel Jesus, left-back Angelino and centre-back Eric Garcia as part of the deal to bring the 33-year-old to the Etihad Stadium.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is looking for a striker to supplement the potential departures of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, and Jesus could prove to be the perfect option. The Brazil international scored 14 goals and contributed seven assists in 21 starts in the Premier League last season.

Angelino impressed in RB Leipzig's run to the semi-final of the Champions League, showing his versatility playing as a left-back as well as a wing-back for Julian Nagelsmann. With Barcelona's first-choice left-back Jordi Alba in the wrong side of his 30s, the Spaniard could replace the 31-year-old at the Camp Nou.

Eric Garcia has decided against signing a new contract with Manchester City, as confirmed by Pep Guardiola. Garcia has one year left in his contract and prefers a move back to his boyhood club Barcelona.

Barcelona sporting director gives update on Messi amid City rumours

Barcelona sporting director Ramon Planes, who replaced Eric Abidal last week, had to field questions regarding the future of Lionel Messi as news emerged that the Argentine wants to leave Barca.

Planes, who fielded the media during Francisco Trincao's unveiling as a Barcelona player, sounded hopeful that the club would be able to keep the 33-year-old.

"It was very important news. But what the coach, the president and I have said many times, is to think of Leo Messi for the future of Barça, to build a winning cycle together with the best player in history."

"Barça has rebuilt itself many times in recent times and he always comes back with much more strength. Our idea is to build a team around the best player in the world."

Messi decided to trigger the clause in his contract which enables him to terminate his agreement with the Blaugrana at the end of each season. When asked whether this would lead to a legal battle between Messi and the club, Planes remained hopeful that the matter would be handled behind the scenes.

"We do not contemplate any contractual exit, because we want Messi to stay. Internally we are working for long hours to find the best solution for the club and for Leo."

"We cannot make this a public dispute because neither Messi nor Barça deserves it. We are working internally to convince Messi."

Manchester City goalkeeper leaves on loan to Rochdale

Highly-rated Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has made the switch to League 1 side Rochdale on loan for the upcoming season. The 18-year-old, who trained with the first team since the restart, has also signed a long term contract with the Cityzens.

Bazunu came to prominence playing as a 16-year-old for Irish side Shamrock Rovers, making the Citizens sign the wonderkid last season.

