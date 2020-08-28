A certain Lionel Messi is understandably dominating all the headlines related to Manchester City. The Argentine number 10 seems poised to leave his boyhood club Barcelona, with Pep Guardiola's side being touted as the likely destination.

The Cityzens are still in the market for a defender, as Eric Garcia looks likely to leave for Barcelona with his contract ending at the end of the 2020-21 season. Here is the latest news from the Etihad Stadium as of 28th August 2020.

Barcelona to be offered five players in return for Lionel Messi

Manchester City are set to offer Barcelona five players in return for Lionel Messi, according to a report in the Express. The five players mentioned in the report are Eric Garcia, Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva, Angelino, and Riyad Mahrez.

However, journalist Jack Gaughan of the Mail has refuted these claims, saying that the Cityzens are not looking to include Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva, or Riyad Mahrez as part of a deal for the Barcelona captain. It is yet unclear whether Lionel Messi will be allowed to leave on a free transfer, with the exit clause in his contract expiring in June.

City not planning on including the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva or Riyad Mahrez as part of any deals this window. — Jack Gaughan (@Jack_Gaughan) August 28, 2020

Manchester City appoint Enzo Maresca as U23s manager

Manchester City have appointed former West Ham United assistant manager Enzo Maresca as U23s coach. The 40-year-old will replace Paul Harsley, who came to the end of his contract with the Cityzens.

Enzo Maresca has played in England with West Brom, having represented Italy U21s in during his career. As a coach, he has experience in Spain with Sevilla and as assistant manager to Manuel Pellegrini during his stint in London.

Manchester City transfer for defender Kalidou Koulibaly stalls

Manchester City are yet to make real headway in the move for defender Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Cityzens are interested in the defender, but a move has been stalled due to the bad relationship between the two clubs caused by the Jorginho deal back in 2018.

Man City are not directly in talks with Napoli for Koulibaly. The two clubs have bad relationship after Jorginho deal agreed then hijacked by Chelsea in 2018.

The agent of Koulibaly is working on it for the two clubs. That’s why the negotiation is so slow - and not easy 🔵 #MCFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2020

Napoli chairman Aurelio de Laurentiis recently admitted that only three clubs have the finances to buy the defender this window.

"You don’t have to ask me if Koulibaly will play for Napoli again. You have to ask Manchester United, Manchester City and PSG. They are the teams who can afford to pay certain amounts today."

The agent who represents Koulibaly is working on the deal for both parties, slowing down the progress of the agreement.

