Manchester City have been one of the most talked-about clubs in recent weeks, as reports emerged that Lionel Messi is eager to quit Barcelona in favour of a move to the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola's side are frontrunners to secure the Argentine star's signature after he announced his decision to leave the club this summer.

Unsurprisingly, speculation surrounding Messi's future has dominated the back pages, as City attempt to pull off a move for seismic proportions. The Premier League giants have also received an update on Kalidou Koulibaly's future, while much as been said about Guardiola's whereabouts as well.

Lionel Messi rejects PSG in favour of Manchester City

According to L'Equipe, Lionel Messi's father Jorge was approached by Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo earlier this week. However, it is believed the Argentine politely declined the Parisian club's offer, as his son has his heart set on a move to Manchester City this summer.

PSG Sporting Director Leonardo called Jorge Messi to confirm the Ligue 1 club wanted to sign his son this summer - Lionel Messi's father told the Brazilian that his son has chosen to join Manchester City, according to L'Équipe. https://t.co/6LAPaeBjPz — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 28, 2020

Messi is reportedly eager to leave Barcelona this summer, with reports suggesting that his decision is an irreversible one. The Cityzens are amongst the few clubs who have the financial muscle to land Messi and are also boosted by the lure of Guardiola, who played a pivotal role in shaping the Argentine's career.

City to move forKoulibaly after sorting out Messi fiasco

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla has revealed that Manchester City are interested in Kalidou Koulibaly but are unlikely to make a move for him before resolving their transfer saga involving Lionel Messi.

Advertisement

Kalidou Koulibaly to #ManCity as soon as the situation surrounding Lionel Messi comes to a conclusion.



[@AlfredoPedulla] — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) August 29, 2020

Koulibaly is a top target for the Cityzens this summer and has been tipped to make a big-money move to the Etihad Stadium. However, Napoli are standing firm on their £90 million valuation and have admitted that he will not be sold until his asking price is met.

Guardiola spotted in Catalonia amidst Messi rumours

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been spotted in Barcelona, which is his hometown. While the Spaniard is back home on holiday and is expected to return in the coming weeks, fans believe that his presence in the city has something to do with Lionel Messi's transfer.

Sky Sports News (via MEN) have reported that Guardiola could miss the start of the Premier League season, as he will have to quarantine for 14 days before being allowed to return to the touchline for Manchester City.

Also Read: 5 players Andrea Pirlo should bring to Juventus