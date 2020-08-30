Manchester City has had several sensational transfer windows over the past decade but this one could be the biggest yet due to a certain Lionel Messi. However, it is going to be a complicated deal to pursue and it'll be interesting to see how Pep Guardiola and co. go about their business this transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Manchester City from 30 August 2020.

Kevin De Bruyne contract talks with Manchester City stalled as agent gets arrested

Kevin de Bruyne

Manchester City has been looking to tie Kevin De Bruyne to a new £350,000 per week contract but it has now been put on hold. KDB's long-term adviser and agent Patrick De Koster has reportedly been held by the Belgian police after the midfielder has asked for a number of discrepancies involving millions of pounds to be investigated.

As such, Manchester City's hopes of securing his services for the long-term has been paused. The 29-year-old is all set to become Manchester City's captain in the wake of David Silva's departure. De Bruyne has been City's best player over the past few seasons.

Kalidou Koulibaly growing frustrated and wants price to be lowered

Kalidou Koulibaly

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is growing increasingly frustrated at Napoli as the Cityzens are yet to return with a fresh bid after their €63 million offer got rejected, according to reports.

The 29-year-old is not being able to stay focused as he is aware that Napoli is willing to sell him this transfer window. With the Lionel Messi situation getting more complicated, Koulibaly is aware of the fact that Napoli's asking price might deter Manchester City from pursuing a deal for him.

As such, the Senegalese international wants Napoli to lower their asking price. He would also like them to make a stern decision on his future as he is feeling unsettled at the moment.

Man City are not directly in talks with Napoli for Koulibaly. The two clubs have bad relationship after Jorginho deal agreed then hijacked by Chelsea in 2018.

The agent of Koulibaly is working on it for the two clubs. That’s why the negotiation is so slow - and not easy 🔵 #MCFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2020

La Liga side with Barcelona; issue statement on Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

The Lionel Messi saga looks set to drag on for a long time. Today, La Liga released a statement confirming that the Argentine still has a contract with Barcelona and as such, any team hoping to secure his services will need to pay a fee or trigger his release clause.

This has thrown a spanner in City's works as Lionel Messi's release clause stands at a whopping €700 million. However, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Messi still wants to leave and start a fresh chapter.

Manchester City is reportedly waiting for Barccelona's decision.