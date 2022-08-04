Manchester City could turn to 29-year-old if Bernardo Silva joins Barcelona: Reports

Manchester City will reportedly try and sign Real Betis playmaker Nabil Fekir if Bernardo Silva joins Barcelona this summer.

Fichajes reported that 27-year-old Silva wants to leave the Etihad Stadium in order to pursue a move to Barca, which would leave the Cityzen's light in midfield.

The report also claims that the Premier League champions are lining up Fekir as a potential replacement for the Portuguese international. Newcastle United are also said to be interested in the player.

With Betis needing to sell a big name in order to recruit more players in the window, they may be forced to sell Fekir. The 29-year-old signed a contract extension in January, which runs until 2026.

Fekir moved to the Spanish club in 2019 from Lyon and has since scored 22 goals in 118 appearances. Betis was a surprising location for the French international, who was considered one of European football's leading attacking midfielders.

The number 10 is a key member of Betis' team, who are managed by former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini. His contribution in terms of goals and assists, along with his dribbling ability and pace, could see him slot easily into Pep Guardiola's side.

PSG join Barcelona in race to sign Manchester City superstar Bernardo Silva

The Portuguese international has been one of the Premier League's leading players since his arrival from Ligue 1 side Monaco in 2017. Silva has since played 252 times for the club, scoring 48 goals while also winning four Premier League titles.

The midfielder has become a regular starter under Guardiola. However, he could be the next big name to leave the Sky Blues following the departures of Raheem Sterling, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus.

According to Le 10 Sport, as quoted by Foot Mercato, Ligue 1 champions PSG are interested in bringing the world-class midfielder back to France. The report claims that a fee of around €80-85 million should be enough to secure the playmaker.

With Barcelona reportedly in deep financial trouble, the Blaugrana may find it difficult to secure a deal for Silva. The Portuguese still has three years left on his current deal.

Barca may have to sell players before they can make any more big signings, with Frenkie de Jong still yet to leave the Camp Nou despite being linked with a move.

