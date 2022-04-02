Manchester City 'not happy' with Jack Grealish transfer from Aston Villa - Reports 

Manchester City are becoming impatient with their record signing Jack Grealish, who has reportedly been "complaining behind the scenes".

According to Football Insider, the club are not happy with the 26-year-old, who City signed from Aston Villa for a British record £100 million las summer. The Englishman appears to be struggling to live up to the daunting pricetag and incredibly high wages of £350,000 per week.

Grealish has found it tough to nail down a starting place at the Etihad since his arrival, and has scored just four times and contributed three assists in his 29 appearances this season.

The report claims that manager Pep Guardiola and his backroom staff are impressed with Grealish as a player. However, the player hasn't fitted in to the Cityzens style of play, which is far different from what he experienced at Villa Park.

At his boyhood club, he was regularly given the ball to essentially do what he wanted and played practically every minute he was available.

However, that was never going to be the case at the current Premier League champions, and club officials feel he hasn't yet done enough to justify the money spent on him.

He did an interview with The Telegraph in December 2021 where he mentioned how he found it irritating to not have as much of the ball as he is used to. It would certainly not have done him any favors at the Etihad.

There is still hope for Grealish as it is only his first season at Manchester. The likes of Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva also took time to adapt to Guardiola's style before becoming regulars in future seasons.

Manchester City officials speculate how the Grealish money could have been spent

There is a feeling at the club that the money spent on the England winger would have been better used on a center forward.

City didn't want to match Spurs' £150 million valuation of Harry Kane last summer. The English captain would have slotted in nicely at the Etihad given his willingness to drop deeper to bring others into play.

Another solution to City's striker problem is Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, who the club are still favorites to sign.

Despite the Norwegian's release clause being a relatively cheap £68 million, his wages will be astronomical due to the incredible demand for the 21-year-old. It could well mean City have to offload one or two first-team players before they can afford Haaland next summer.

