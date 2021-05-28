Manchester City want Harry Kane and £100m-rated Premier League star this summer – Reports

Manchester City are interested in signing Jack Grealish this summer. The Cityzens are keen on getting him and are ready to make him the first-ever £100 million-worth British player.

As per a report in Daily Mail, Pep Guardiola has asked for the singing of Jack Grealish. The Manchester City manager sees the Aston Villa star as the ideal player for his squad and wants him signed this summer.

Manchester City are prepared to pay £100m for Jack Grealish.



(via @MattHughesDM) pic.twitter.com/2u5FAgOHg9 — Transferchanger (@TransferChanger) May 28, 2021

Jack Grealish was linked with Manchester City and Manchester United last summer, but the move did not materialize. He ended up staying at Aston Villa and even signed a new deal at Villa Park.

Pep Guardiola is now looking to add more firepower to his attack and is also targeting Harry Kane, as per the report. The Tottenham striker is looking to leave this summer and has interest from Manchester United and Chelsea as well.

#ManCity have made Jack Grealish their number one midfield target this summer and are prepared to make the Aston Villa star English football's first £100M player.



[@MattHughesDM / Exclusive] — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) May 27, 2021

Manchester City target Jack Grealish urged to leave Aston Villa

Multiple pundits have urged Jack Grealish to leave Aston Villa and take the next step. Everyone believes he can play for a big club and should be looking to join one of the big boys soon.

Kevin Campbell recently spoke with Football Insider and said:

"Grealish signed a new contract at the beginning of the season and I think it was a case of the club protecting themselves. Yes, Grealish would have been given a well-deserved bump on his salary but it was all about the club protecting their biggest asset. I think the time has come for Grealish, like Kane, to make the next move.

"He has a huge amount of quality and should be one of the first names on the team sheet with England and the fact that he isn't is ridiculous. Sometimes you only get the recognition when you make the big move. If you perform at one of the big boys, you get all of the attention. Will a Man City pull the trigger? He is an incredible player and if he goes to City his estimation would go up even more."

