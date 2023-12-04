Manchester City want to sign French international to replace Liverpool target Kalvin Phillips – Reports

Manchester City are reportedly interested in snapping up OGC Nice star Khephren Thuram to replace Liverpool target Kalvin Phillips ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.

According to TV Play, City are currently on the hunt for a first-team midfielder, who would join them in the upcoming summer transfer window. They have identified the Frenchman as a top transfer target.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is believed to consider Thuram as an apt replacement for Phillips, who is likely to depart next January. Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Juventus are all interested in snapping up the English midfielder.

Should Thuram join the reigning Premier League champions, he would emerge as a solid rotational option. The 22-year-old would provide competition to the likes of Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes.

However, as per the aforementioned report, Liverpool could reignite their summer interest in Thuram in the winter transfer window. They are said to be willing to dish out £39 million to sign the midfielder.

Thuram, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2025, has established himself as a crucial player for Nice since arriving from AS Monaco in 2019. He has scored eight goals and provided 11 assists in 150 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 outfit so far.

Meanwhile, Phillips has struggled to get considerable minutes under his belt since leaving Leeds United for a reported £42 million in 2022. He has started just five of his 29 appearances for City so far.

Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool's 4-3 triumph

Earlier on Sunday (December 3), Liverpool recorded a comeback Premier League win against Fulham at Anfield. They scored two goals in the space of two minutes late in the match to overturn a 3-2 deficit, thanks to Wataru Endo and vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold.

At a post-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked to share his thoughts on his team's thrilling home victory over Marco Silva's outfit. He replied (h/t The Guardian):

"The outcome was perfect. At 3-3, everyone could see the boys wanted more and because we have been lucky today we got it – an outstanding experience. I don't think anyone here would have thought that it would be a game you'd never forget in your life. Anyone that was here today will never forget it in their life."

Klopp's outfit are second in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 31 points from 14 games, just two points behind league leaders Arsenal.