Manchester City will reportedly look to sign Barcelona winger Raphinha should they lose Riyadh Mahrez this summer. As per French publication Foot Mercato, the Cityzens have already contacted the Catalan club enquiring about a possible move for the Brazil international.

Although Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, and Julian Alvarez can all play in the position Mahrez will vacate, the club are interested in bringing +`+Raphinha to Manchester.

The same report suggests that the Algeria international is close to signing with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli. The 32-year-old winger was reportedly offered a contract until 2025 with the club.

Should Mahrez choose to leave Manchester this summer, he will finish with 78 goals and 59 assists from 236 appearances for his current club. The winger also won the UEFA Champions League last season, which adds to the four Premier League trophies he won during his time with Manchester City, among other honors.

The situation with Raphinha could be tricky. The 26-year-old forward is reported to want to continue his journey with the La Liga outfit (via BeSoccer). If he chooses to join the Premier League champions, it will not take him long to adapt to the league. Raphinha has already spent sufficient time in English football with Leeds United.

During his time with the Premier League outfit, the Brazilian scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists in 67 appearances across competitions. After his two-year stay at Elland Road, Raphinha was sold to Barcelona for a reported fee of €58 million (via Transfermarkt).

Riyad Mahrez agrees to join Saudi Pro League from Manchester City - Reports

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez has agreed to join Al-Ahli.

The winger has reportedly already departed Manchester and is on his way to Dubai to undergo his medical. He will earn incredible wages to the tune of £43 million per season, exclusive of bonuses according to the same report.

The player is expected to complete the signing of a two-year deal with the Saudi Pro League outfit containing the option of extending by a further year. The Algeria international has two years left on his current deal with the Cityzens.

Mahrez will leave the Premier League club after winning 10 major trophies. This includes 4 Premier League titles, 2 FA Cups, 3 Carabao Cups and one Champions League trophy.