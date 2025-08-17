Manchester City will look to sign Real Madrid star if 21-year-old star leaves the club this summer: Fabrizio Romano

Manchester City will reportedly make a move for Real Madrid star Rodrygo, if Savinho pushes for a move to Tottenham. The Cityzens are keen on signing a replacement if the Brazilian star opts to quit the club a year after joining them.
According to a report by Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are interested in Rodrygo, but are yet to make a move. They see the Real Madrid star as the ideal replacement for Savinho, who is a target for Tottenham.
Pep Guardiola spoke about the 21-year-old star and admitted that he was looking to keep the winger at the club. However, he left the doors open for an exit by hinting that the player could force an exit this summer. He said (via ESPN):
"If Tottenham, or any other club, wants a player, you should call the club, right? It's the same like we do. The only thing I'm concerned about today is that Savinho will be with us all the season, and hopefully for many, many years."
"Because at 21 years old with the potential he has, playing a lot of minutes, he has to improve in final decisions, he's an extraordinary player. But at the end, as always, the desire of the player prevails above everything, and after that there has to be an agreement with the club. If you don't make an agreement, the player will be here."
Real Madrid are open to selling Rodrygo this summer, as he is not a part of Xabi Alonso's plans. Los Blancos initially quoted €100 million for the Brazilian, but have since reduced the asking price to €80-90 million, per AS.
Manchester City were also linked with RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons, who is reportedly keen on joining Chelsea, and AS Monaco's Magnus Akliouche. However, the Italian journalist has claimed that the Cityzens are not interested in either player.
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso spoke to Manchester City target Rodrygo
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso spoke about Rodrygo's future at the club earlier this summer, claiming he had a conversation with the Brazilian. He left the doors open for a potential exit for the Manchester City target and said:
"I know what happened at the end of the season, which was not easy, but he took some time off, which did him good. We talked about it, and I see him wanting to have fun, especially by making the most of his quality. We talked about it, we shared it, and now it's time to put it into practice."
Arsenal and Bayern Munich were also linked with the Real Madrid star, but are yet to make a move.