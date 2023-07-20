Manchester City will look to sign star previously linked with Liverpool move if they sell Bernardo Silva - Reports

According to Tutto Mercato Web, Manchester City will look to sign former Liverpool target Nicolo Barella if Bernardo Silva leaves the club in the summer transfer window.

Barella was one of Inter Milan's best performers during the 2022–23 season as the Nerazzuri reached the final of the UEFA Champions League. The 26-year-old scored nine goals and provided ten assists in 52 matches across competitions.

Hence, there are several top teams interested in the Italian midfielder. Journalist Rudy Galletti previously confirmed that Liverpool were preparing a €75 million mega-move for the midfielder.

The Reds, however, have cooled their interest after signing the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister. Manchester City, though, could enter the race for the player.

Silva has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club in the summer transfer window.

The Portugal international has been a key player for the club since joining. However, the Manchester side could let Silva go for a fee of around €100 million.

Liverpool backed to sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City

With the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho linked with a move away from Merseyside, Kalvin Phillips has been outed as a potential new signing for the Reds in the 2023–24 season.

Steve McManaman has backed the Reds to complete a swoop for the Englishman, who was a bit-part player in City's treble-winning campaign last season.

Speaking about the Reds targeting Phillips, McManaman said (via Metro):

"If Liverpool lose Fabinho, then I believe that Kalvin’s name would come into the mix. He’s English, he’s an England international, he plays in that role and I don’t believe that Manchester City would expect a club to break the bank for him."

He added:

"There may be a deal there to pursue and if Jurgen Klopp is to lose a defensive midfielder this summer, then a move for Kalvin could certainly be an option, but it all depends on whether Manchester City would be willing to let him go to a Premier League rival."

Phillips hasn't been a regular starter for the Cityzens. The midfielder, in fact, made only 21 appearances for Guardiola's side last season. Hence, a move to Anfield could prove to be suitable for all parties involved.