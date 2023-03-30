Manchester City willing to offer £14m-per-season offer to ex-Barcelona boss as Pep Guardiola's replacement: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to offer former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique £14 million per season to replace Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

According to El Chiringuito, there is a feeling among City's hierarchy that Guardiola may look to take a sabbatical from football as he did during the 2012-13 season. They are already looking at a potential replacement and their main target is Enrique.

The former Barcelona boss has been out of management since being sacked as Spain's national team coach after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. La Roja exited the competition in the quarterfinals after a 3-0 penalty shootout defeat to Morocco.

Enrique has admitted that he is keen on taking up a job in the Premier League. He told Spanish outlet Ser Gijon:

“I would like to try an experience in Premier League. But I’d only accept an interesting project. I’d only join a club where I can do big, important things. I’ve received proposals from national teams — I keep all options open.”

Manchester City's director of football, Txiki Begiristain, is said to be a huge admirer of the Spanish coach. He thinks Enrique would be a ready and able replacement for Guardiola, boasting an exciting playing philosophy.

Enrique was a massive success during his time with Barcelona. He led the Blaugrana to the UEFA Champions League, two La Liga titles, and three Copa del Rey trophies. He holds a record of 138 wins in 181 games at the Nou Camp.

Guardiola's future is somewhat uncertain for two reasons. The first is that he has put together a new attacking system at the Etihad. The signing of Erling Haaland has brought with it a ton of goals. However, Arsenal are currently leading the title race by eight points with Manchester City having 11 games to stage a remarkable comeback.

Another reason there has been speculation over the Spaniard's future is the charges the club have been handed by the Premier League. They are charged with breaking Financial Fair Play over nine years starting from 2009 til 2018.

Guardiola stated in May 2022 that he would leave Manchester City if they were to be found guilty of such allegations. He said:

"If they lie to me, the day after, I am not here. I will be out, and I will not be their friend anymore. I put my faith in them because I believe them 100% from day one, and I defend the club because of that."

The Spanish coach has been at the Etihad for eight seasons and has won four Premier League titles, four League Cups, and one FA Cup. He has two years left on his contract.

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan is considering ending his career at Barcelona

Gundogan is yet to decide on his future.

Gundogan, 32, is weighing up his future as he enters the last few months of his contract with Manchester City. His current deal is set to expire in the summer and he is wanted by Barcelona.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that the Cityzens are waiting for Gundogan to make a decision. A new contract for the German would likely mean he ends his career at the Etihad.

Barcelona and an undisclosed club are in for the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder. He has been a mainstay in Guardiola's side, scoring four goals and contributing as many assists in 37 games across competitions.

