Manchester City willing to part ways with superstar to fund 2 blockbuster deals - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly ready to sell English superstar Raheem Sterling in the summer. The winger has fallen down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola and is being lined up to depart the club in the summer.

According to Football Insider, Pep Guardiola is ready to move on from Raheem Sterling, as the manager no longer sees Sterling a part of his future plans. Manchester City could reportedly accept a bid of around £80 million for the forward.

Raheem Sterling is currently in the final two years of his contract at Manchester City. Negotiations over a new deal have reportedly stalled, as the Englishman is in the process of changing his agent.

Last season Raheem Sterling scored 20 goals and missed 19 big chances in the league



Manchester City are also set to lose Sergio Aguero this summer, as the Argentine has not been offered a contract extension from the club. That means Pep Guardiola is ready to completely overhaul his attack and has identified two names he would like to bring to the Etihad in the summer.

Manchester City eyeing moves for Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish

Erling Haaland has been in incredible form for Borussia Dortmund this season.

Borussia Dortmund hitman Erling Haaland and Aston Villa talisman Jack Grealish are the two players who are being lined up by Manchester City to bolster their attack. The Cityzens will be making a huge statement of intent if they manage to land the duo this summer.

As per Football Insider, Manchester City are willing to sell Raheem Sterling as they look to sign Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish this summer.



Haaland is one of the world's most sought-after players. The Norwegian has been in scorching form since joining Borussia Dortmund and is reportedly looking for a move away from the club in the summer. The striker would cost Manchester City at least £150 million, though.

Grealish, as well, won't come cheap; he could cost Manchester City upwards of £100 million. The Englishman is seen as a better fit in Pep Guardiola's team and would take Sterling's place if he arrives. The Aston Villa man has provided 16 goal contributions in 22 league games in a season marred by injuries.

Meanwhile, Sterling has been in and out of the Manchester City squad this season and has not started in any of City's last four Champions League games.

The forward has scored only 13 goals this season, so a drop in his form has led to Guardiola preferring Phil Foden to Sterling. Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Sterling, but it remains to be seen whether a move will materialise this summer, given the Los Blancos' dire financial situation.