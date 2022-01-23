Manchester City willing to sign Barcelona veteran if he decides to leave this summer: Reports

According to El Nacional, Manchester City could be Sergio Busquets' destination next season if he leaves Barcelona in the summer. City have reportedly informed the midfielder of their interest already.

Barca manager Xavi Hernandez is evidently trying to build a young team for the future, which could see the 33-year-old Busquets make way. He is currently the club captain and has been a great server for the club. Busquets is currently in his 14th senior season after graduating from their famed La Masia academy, making over 650 appearances.

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has managed the midfielder before - during his successful stint at Barcelona. Busquets formed a strong core with Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi that dominated matches and won many trophies.

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide Pep Guardiola in 2012 “I would like to reincarnate myself in Sergio Busquets, he is the best player in the world”



According to El Nacional, Busquets can also take the Frank Lampard route. The former Chelsea midfielder joined Cityzens in 2014 for a year before moving to New York City FC in the MLS. Since both clubs are owned by the City group, the journey is smoother and natural.

It is yet to be seen though if Busquests will leave Blaugrana this summer. Given the financial issues that the club are currently facing, finding a replacement as good as the Spaniard will be extremely tough.

Manchester City and Barcelona's contrasting seasons

The Blaugrana have struggled this season. They currently sit in seventh position in the La Liga table, 17 points off leaders and rivals Real Madrid.

The Catalan giants are winless in their last three games in all competitions. They were eliminated from the Champions League at the group stage itself and will now compete in the Europa league.

They are also out of any domestic cup, losing out to Athletic Club in Copa del Rey in the Round of 16 and to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final.

LiveScore @livescore BARCELONA ARE OUT OF THE COPA DEL REY



Iker Muniain's penalty in extra-time sealed a 3-2 win for Athletic Bilbao BARCELONA ARE OUT OF THE COPA DEL REYIker Muniain's penalty in extra-time sealed a 3-2 win for Athletic Bilbao 🚨BARCELONA ARE OUT OF THE COPA DEL REY🚨Iker Muniain's penalty in extra-time sealed a 3-2 win for Athletic Bilbao 😱 https://t.co/ws6ezRImBk

Manchester City, meanwhile, are 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League table. They played out a 1-1 draw against Southampton on Saturday but extended their unbeaten run to 13 league games.

They are also one of the favorites to win the Champions League and the FA Cup. They were, however, eliminated from the Carabao Cup this season by West Ham United after winning it for four consecutive years.

Saying both clubs are having a contrasting season would be an understatement. Xavi will need to do a massive transformation to take Barcelona back to their glory days.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava