Manchester City working to remove Real Madrid clause from Eriling Haaland's contract - Reports

Erling Haaland could leave Manchester City for Real Madrid before his five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium expires, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo (via TeamTalk).

The Norwegian international signed a deal with the Cityzens, which reportedly includes a clause that allows him to leave for the Santiago Bernabeu in 2024.

According to the Spanish outlet, the Etihad hierarchy is currently working on making the clause "null and void."

The revelation about the release clause in Erling Haaland's contract came from El Chiringuito (via TeamTalk). The Spanish medium claimed that the clause made it possible for Real Madrid to sign the forward without obstacles.

With Haaland's remarkable display in the final third for City, most clubs will not be able to convince the Premier League giants to accept any amount for the Norwegian. However, the Madridistas will reportedly find their £130 million offer accepted in 2024.

The forward's father, Alf-Inge Haaland, notably stated in a recent documentary titled Haaland: The Big Decision that his son was intent on leaving a mark on every league.

He explained that the young superstar could stay at Manchester City "for three or four years at the most" before making a move to another country. The released quotes from Alf-Inge Haaland came with the reports about the stipulated clause in the 22-year-old's contract.

However, with the recently released reports from Mundo Deportivo claiming that City were working to remove the clause, the finality of the situation is not yet reached. If Manchester City are able to null the reported clause, an easy move to Real Madrid may no longer be on the cards for the forward.

Haaland has become one of the hottest properties in the Premier League, having scored an astonishing 14 goals in just eight games, including three hat-tricks. The youngster will also be vital to the Cityzens' chase of the Champions League trophy, which they have struggled to secure under Pep Guardiola's guidance.

"He'll definitely play for Real Madrid or Barcelona" - Journalist Dean Jones discusses Manchester City forward

The saga surrounding Erling Haaland's contract has seen pundits and journalists share their inputs regarding the Norwegian forward's future. Dean Jones has also spoken about the situation, telling GiveMeSport that Manchester City would not be Haaland's final destination:

“The type of numbers that he’s talking about and the way he talks about ending his career with more goals than games is in a way that nobody’s ever spoken before. I don’t think Manchester City is his final destination at all. He’ll definitely play for Real Madrid or Barcelona.”

